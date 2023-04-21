The RSH has ordered Auckland Home Solutions to commission an independent review and develop an action plan to address its breach of standards on governance, businesses planning and rent.

The rent standard controls how much social landlords can charge tenants.

The RSH said the provider must ensure its long-term viability by improving board effectiveness, business planning and risk management.

The provider was first placed on the English regulator’s review list in March 2021, meaning it was being investigated over matters that may affect its regulatory compliance.

The RSH said it had engaged with the provider over its “persistent non-compliance” since then, after finding it in breach of the governance and financial viability standards. It had not met the rent standard in August 2021, with the RSH saying that Auckland was “unable or unwilling to do so”.