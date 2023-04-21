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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has hit a lease-based provider of supported housing for vulnerable adults with an enforcement notice, following what it described as “mismanagement” and “persistent non-compliance”.
The RSH has ordered Auckland Home Solutions to commission an independent review and develop an action plan to address its breach of standards on governance, businesses planning and rent.
The rent standard controls how much social landlords can charge tenants.
The RSH said the provider must ensure its long-term viability by improving board effectiveness, business planning and risk management.
The provider was first placed on the English regulator’s review list in March 2021, meaning it was being investigated over matters that may affect its regulatory compliance.
The RSH said it had engaged with the provider over its “persistent non-compliance” since then, after finding it in breach of the governance and financial viability standards. It had not met the rent standard in August 2021, with the RSH saying that Auckland was “unable or unwilling to do so”.
Auckland, which had more than 800 homes as of 2021, is now required to liaise with the RSH before acquiring any new properties.
The regulator added that Auckland had actual and potential conflicts of interest that it was not managing appropriately.
Statutory accounts which the provider must submit to the RSH are currently more than six months overdue.
The regulator has appointed three new board members to help address the failures.
They are: Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, Heather Ashton, executive director of business change and improvement at Thirteen, and Steve Hallowell, director of treasury and investor relations at Home Group.
Harold Brown, the RSH’s senior assistant director for investigation and enforcement, said: “Auckland has breached our standards across a range of areas, and we have serious concerns about its governance, business planning and approach to setting rents.
“Auckland has persistently failed to address these issues, so we are now taking enforcement action to make it improve.
“This sends a message to social landlords that when they cannot or will not return to compliance with our standards, we will use our powers, if necessary, to make them put things right.”
The provider has been contacted for comment.
Triple Point, the social housing real estate investment trust, leases 30 assets to Auckland, with a total value of £31m, or 4.6% of the real estate investment trust’s portfolio.
It said in a statement to the stock market today that Auckland had £41,000 in outstanding rent as of 31 March.
The RSH expressed concern over the lease-based model in April 2019, citing a number of providers with similar business models being found non-compliant with its governance and financial viability standards.
Auckland is not the first Triple Point client to run up arrears.
In February, Inside Housing revealed that Parasol Homes had failed to pay all rent due to Triple Point in the latter half of last year, because of “operational issues”.
It did pay some of the rent last year, but that figure was not disclosed.
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