Regulator to investigate east London landlord after potential governance issues

In a release today, the RSH confirmed that East End Homes has been placed on the list and is being investigated over an issue that could see the landlord rated non-compliant with the regulator’s governance standard.

The landlord, which owns more than 3,700 properties across five estates in the east London borough of Tower Hamlets, was deemed compliant in its last regulatory judgement back in November 2020 and received a G1 rating, the highest possible grade for governance.