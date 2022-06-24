Regulator to investigate North East housing association over potential compliance issues

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said today that it has placed RCVDA Community Housing CIC on its ‘gradings under review’ (GUR) list and will assess whether the association is non-compliant with its key standard.

RCVDA Community Housing is a charity and social landlord that provides housing and support for local charities and voluntary groups in the Redcar area.

It became a registered provider in October 2020 and has recently been developing new housing centres to support different groups.