Regulator to investigate North East housing association over potential compliance issues

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The English regulator has started an investigation into a small Redcar-based landlord over issues that may impact its compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said today that it has placed RCVDA Community Housing CIC on its ‘gradings under review’ (GUR) list and will assess whether the association is non-compliant with its key standard.
RCVDA Community Housing is a charity and social landlord that provides housing and support for local charities and voluntary groups in the Redcar area.
It became a registered provider in October 2020 and has recently been developing new housing centres to support different groups.
RCVDA Community Housing built its first residential alcohol recovery centre in 2020 and broke ground on its first women’s recovery home in Brotton in 2021.
It currently owns and manages fewer than 1,000 social housing homes, so will not receive a grading for its governance or financial performance in the way that larger housing associations do.
RCVDA Community Housing joins Christian Action (Enfield) Housing Association on the GUR list. The latter was placed on the list in May.
The association is being investigated for a matter that may affect its compliance with the governance element of the regulator’s standard.
Shepherds Bush Housing Group was taken off the GUR list on Wednesday and given a G3 non-compliant rating for governance.
The RSH’s investigation found “inaccuracies in board reporting and a lack of effective oversight and scrutiny”.
It also found that the association came “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.
Inside Housing has contacted RCVDA Community Housing for comment.
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