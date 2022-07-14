Regulator to investigate Yorkshire-based provider after being placed on gradings under review list

In a statement released this morning, the English regulator said it is investigating a matter that may impact the landlord’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.

Based in Sheffield, the family-run business provides supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in partnership with local authorities from across Yorkshire.

As the association owns fewer than 1,000 social homes, it does not have governance and financial viability grades.

A spokesperson for Highstone described the decision as disappointing but said "we are confident we will be able to resolve the issues raised by the regulator and we are committed to working closely with the regulator to reach a satisfactory outcome".