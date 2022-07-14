Regulator to investigate Yorkshire-based provider after being placed on gradings under review list

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The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) has placed Highstone Housing Association on its gradings under review list.
In a statement released this morning, the English regulator said it is investigating a matter that may impact the landlord’s compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
Based in Sheffield, the family-run business provides supported living accommodation for vulnerable adults in partnership with local authorities from across Yorkshire.
As the association owns fewer than 1,000 social homes, it does not have governance and financial viability grades.
A spokesperson for Highstone described the decision as disappointing but said "we are confident we will be able to resolve the issues raised by the regulator and we are committed to working closely with the regulator to reach a satisfactory outcome".
The news follows a similar announcement made by the RSH last week that Heylo Housing was being investigated for a matter that may impact its compliance with the governance element of the standard.
There are currently two other associations on the regulator’s gradings under review list. Redcar-based association RCVDA Community Housing was put on the list last month for issues that may affect its compliance with the Governance and Financial Viability Standard.
Christian Action (Enfield) Housing Association was put on the list for potential issues that may impact its compliance with the governance element of the RSH’s standard.
Shepherds Bush Housing Group was taken off the gradings review list list last month and given a G3 non-compliant rating for governance.
The RSH’s investigation found “inaccuracies in board reporting and a lack of effective oversight and scrutiny”.
It also found that the association came “within weeks of a potential loan covenant breach”.
Update: at 15:57pm.
This story was updated to include a comment from the association.
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