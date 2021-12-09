Regulator to measure landlords on repairs and safety performance as new tenant satisfaction measures revealed

The regulator has unveiled its plans for a new Tenant Satisfaction Measures Standard following the Social Housing White Paper #UKhousing

The RSH is proposing 22 different tenant satisfaction measures (see full list below), covering five main themes:

In a consultation launched today, the English regulator has outlined its plans for a new Tenant Satisfaction Measures Standard as part of a series of changes it is implementing following the Social Housing White Paper .

Under the current proposals, 10 of these acts will be measured by landlords directly, while the remaining 12 will be measured via landlords carrying out tenant perception surveys.

Landlords with more than 1,000 homes will be expected to run a survey every year, while landlords with fewer than 1,000 homes would have the option of running it every year or every two years.

Larger landlords would have the option of surveying only some of their tenants, while others will be expected to survey all of their tenants.

All social landlords will be expected to publish their performance on tenant satisfaction to their tenants each year. Landlords with more than 1,000 homes will be expected to submit their data to the regulator, with the RSH publishing the results each year.