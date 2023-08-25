Regulator to recruit 100 new staff to deal with extra powers

The public body, which currently has 226 employees, has launched a recruitment drive after being handed new powers under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.

The RSH is currently advertising for up to four assistant directors of regulatory engagement, an assistant director of assessment and tenant engagement, and a tenant engagement manager.

The jobs offer salaries between £48,447 and £103,257.

Under the new legislation, passed last month, the RSH will have the power to carry out regular inspections of social landlords and issue unlimited fines.