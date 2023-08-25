Regulator to recruit 100 new staff to deal with extra powers

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is aiming to boost its workforce by nearly 50% with 100 new staff members as it gears up to take on extra powers.
The public body, which currently has 226 employees, has launched a recruitment drive after being handed new powers under the Social Housing (Regulation) Act.
The RSH is currently advertising for up to four assistant directors of regulatory engagement, an assistant director of assessment and tenant engagement, and a tenant engagement manager.
The jobs offer salaries between £48,447 and £103,257.
Under the new legislation, passed last month, the RSH will have the power to carry out regular inspections of social landlords and issue unlimited fines.
New consumer standards to protect tenants will also be enforced by the regulator, with the regime due to go live next April.
Social landlords have already had to start collecting data since April this year under new tenant satisfaction measures, to help the regulator see how organisations are treating residents.
The assistant directors of regulatory engagement will be responsible for overseeing “planned and reactive” inspections of registered providers, and for leading “reactive engagement” with landlords.
The salary for the assistant director of regulatory engagement roles is between £93,025 and £103,257.
The assistant director of assessment and tenant engagement, described as a “fast-paced role”, will lead “direct engagement” with tenants and will involve managing a “large volume of reactive casework”.
This role is also advertised with a salary between £93,025 and £103,257.
Two tenant engagement managers are also being sought to get tenant feedback to help with the agency’s “strategic objectives” and shape its regulatory approach. Salaries for these roles are between £48,447 and £53,546.
Writing on LinkedIn, Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive at the RSH, said: “These are exciting and important roles at the heart of our regulation. There has never been a better time to come and join the RSH and make an impact on the social housing sector.”
An RSH spokesperson told Inside Housing: “We’re recruiting now and throughout this year for a range of roles as we gear up for proactive consumer regulation from next April, and we’ll continue to recruit in 2024 as we start to deliver our new role.”
The RSH has offices in Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, London and Manchester.
In June this year, Unite union members at the regulator staged a week-long strike over pay.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive news of sector appointments straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
A brand new housing sector conference shining a light on changing regulation and best practice governance – from financial and ethical governance, to ensuring a fair and good service for tenants.
Bringing together 250 UK housing governance professionals in one setting for the first time, this event is an unmissable opportunity to kick-start critical discussions around regulatory policy, tenant satisfaction, accountability, transparency and financial risk management.
Related stories