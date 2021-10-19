Regulator warns housing associations over stock quality, labour shortages and borrowing costs

In its ninth annual Sector Risk Profile, published today, the regulator described access to labour and skills as a key strategic risk to housing associations and stock-holding councils.

The report cautioned that shortages of skilled workers could "threaten providers’ ability to deliver… programmes and services", including undertaking major repairs and maintenance schemes and meeting new fire and buildings safety standards.

The regulator cited as an example the well-publicised lack of chartered and incorporated fire engineers, which has intensified the misery faced by leaseholders needing EWS1 checks before being able to sell homes in blocks where cladding is present.

"Longer-term structural [concerns over some key skills] have been compounded by the effect of the end of free movement associated with EU exit and the disruption to labour markets created by the pandemic," the report said. "Shortfalls of construction workers will become more pressing as providers look to catch up on delayed works, undertake substantial development programmes and invest in stock quality, increasing costs or delaying programmes."