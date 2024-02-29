Speaking to Inside Housing, Jonathan Walters, deputy chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), said there were “too many landlords” with out-of-date stock information and the majority will miss out on a top grade for the new revised consumer standards.

“I think the sector has got a way to go to be quite honest,” he stated.

Mr Walters’ comments came as the regulator published a raft of documents confirming how the new regime will operate, following a consultation last summer.

Under the new post-Grenfell system, housing associations and councils will be inspected every four years over the newly revised consumer standards, which cover the condition of homes and how they treat tenants.

This will replace the current in-depth assessment programme and result in a ‘C’ grading being awarded.

It will follow the same lines as the scale under the RSH’s Governance and Financial Viability Standard, with ratings ranging from C1 to C4.

Housing associations will still get a governance and viability grade, but councils will only get a ‘C’ grade. Around 400 landlords will face inspections.