Speaking at Inside Housing’s Tenant and Resident Engagement Conference in London on Tuesday, Kate Dodsworth said that patterns will begin to emerge and if there is a “correlation with things clearly going wrong and people using a particular collection method”, the English regulator may “have to be more prescriptive”.

The 22 TSMs, which were finalised and published in September last year, form a major part of the RSH’s new consumer-focused regime.

Data on TSMs started being collected on 1 April 2023 through tenant perception surveys and landlord data. These cover five main themes: repairs, building safety, effective complaint-handling, respectful and helpful tenant engagement, and responsible neighbourhood management.

The results must be submitted to the regulator, which will publish the data in 2024.