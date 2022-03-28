Regulator’s new chair admits ‘challenging time’ as appointment confirmed

Ms Conroy, the former chair of G15 landlord Network Homes, will take up the post at the RSH on Friday (1 April) and serve for three years. She was named earlier this month as the government’s preferred choice for the role.

“This is a challenging time in the sector as we look to implement the enhanced regulation set out in the Social Housing White Paper,” she said.

Under the changes due in a Social Housing Regulation Bill, which is expected to be published tomorrow, the role of the RSH will be expanded. It will be responsible for measuring the quality of landlords’ homes, repairs, complaint-handling and how they engage with tenants. Social housing providers that fail to meet the standards being brought in under the bill will be named and shamed, Inside Housing revealed on Friday.