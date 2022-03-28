Regulator’s new chair admits ‘challenging time’ as appointment confirmed

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The Regulator of Social Housing’s (RSH) new chair, Bernadette Conroy, has admitted it is a “challenging time” for the sector, as ministers confirm her appointment.
Ms Conroy, the former chair of G15 landlord Network Homes, will take up the post at the RSH on Friday (1 April) and serve for three years. She was named earlier this month as the government’s preferred choice for the role.
“This is a challenging time in the sector as we look to implement the enhanced regulation set out in the Social Housing White Paper,” she said.
Under the changes due in a Social Housing Regulation Bill, which is expected to be published tomorrow, the role of the RSH will be expanded. It will be responsible for measuring the quality of landlords’ homes, repairs, complaint-handling and how they engage with tenants. Social housing providers that fail to meet the standards being brought in under the bill will be named and shamed, Inside Housing revealed on Friday.
Ms Conroy, who has a masters degree in mathematics from the University of Cambridge, has experience across a number of sectors. In her early career, she worked for IT consultancy Booz Allen Hamilton and investment bank Morgan Stanley, before 12-and-a-half years at HSBC as its head of strategic planning.
Her housing career has involved nearly six years as chair of G15 landlord Network Homes and as a non-executive director at Milton Keynes Development Partnership (MKDP). She is also a non-executive director at the Financial Conduct Authority.
Ms Conroy has already stepped down as chair of Network Homes, according to the landlord’s website, to avoid a conflict of interest. In her interview for the role, she also confirmed she would step away from any registered housing work in her role for MKDP.
As chair of the RSH, she will be paid £65,000 a year for a “maximum” of two days a week.
Eddie Hughes, minister for rough sleeping, said: “Bernadette brings with her a wealth of experience which will be invaluable as we transform how the social housing sector is regulated and I look forward to working closely with her over the next three years.”
Parliament’s cross-party Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (LUHC) Committee also welcomed Ms Conroy’s appointment after questioning her in a pre-appointment hearing.
“Bernadette Conroy has demonstrated a sound knowledge and strong understanding of the challenges facing the social housing sector and the Regulator of Social Housing,” said Clive Betts, the committee’s chair.
“We consider that she has the necessary professional competence and personal independence to fulfil the post as chair of the Regulator of Social Housing.
He added: “Given the challenges facing social housing, and the crucial role social housing plays in the housing sector and society more widely, we hope that in this role, Bernadette Conroy will help to deliver improvements for social tenants and for the social housing sector.”
A total of 26 people applied for the role, according to a report by the LUHC Committee. Of these, six were interviewed and three were found to be “appointable”. Among the 26 applicants, 65% per cent were male and 35% female, while 81% were “white” and 19% were from an “ethnic minority”.
Ms Conroy is a replacement for Simon Dow, who has been the RSH’s interim chair since January 2018. The RSH became a stand-alone body in October 2018.
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