Regulatory judgements: 28,000-home landlord found in breach of Rent Standard

Your Housing Group has been hit with a notice by the English regulator after it found the 28,000-home landlord had breached the Rent Standard #UKhousing

According to the RSH, it did not obtain valuations on 961 affordable rent re-lets and the regulator is currently trying to establish whether this resulted in rent overcharges for any of these properties.

In addition, it was found that YHG did not set rents in accordance with the rent policy statement on general needs properties that were re-let for affordable rent.

It also found that YHG incorrectly set rents on re-lets for 780 social rent general needs properties between 2020 and 2021. It also did not cap 128 secure rent properties in line with requirements.

This was due to it applying the reduction to net rent, rather than gross rent.

The breaches included a failure to apply the required 1% annual rent reductions on 254 properties in five extra-care schemes, as well as 48 general needs properties.

The judgement said that an investigation by the regulator following a self-referral by the landlord found that the breaches occurred between April 2016 and March 2020. This saw YHG overcharge tenants a combined total of £648,000.

In a number of judgements published today by the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH), YHG was found to be non-compliant with the 2020 Rent Standard after multiple instances of overcharging were found.

The self-referral came after the RSH carried out an internal audit review of YHG’s rent and service charge-setting, which identified concerns about the adequacy of its internal controls.

As well as rent-setting errors, a customer complaint identified issues with rents in the landlord’s extra-care schemes.

As a result, the regulator concluded that the association has not complied with the Rent Standard or the legislative requirements in respect of a significant number of its social and affordable rent tenancies.

YHG is now carrying out further investigations as to what happened to cause the error and is now taking action to remedy these issues.

This includes establishing the full level of overcharge and reimbursing tenants and addressing immediate control weaknesses.

Richard Groome, chair of Your Housing Group, said: “Today’s Regulatory Notice comes following an internal audit in which we identified a recent financial discrepancy in rent charges for a small percentage of residents. Unfortunately, the cause was identified as a human error. We immediately informed the regulator and appointed an independent expert to verify the findings and our calculations.

"Across the wider Group, we have completed a full investigation of rent setting and as a result are improving processes and procedures. Additional controls have also been implemented to ensure this error does not occur again in the future.

"We’ve apologised to those customers who have been affected, contacting each resident directly and informed them that all monies owed will be fully refunded. And we are continuing to cooperate fully with the Regulator during their investigation”.

In a separate regulatory notice, the RSH found that Industrial Dwellings Society (IDS), which manages roughly 1,500 properties in London and the east of England, has breached the Home Standard.

IDS self-referred to the regulator after tenants raised concerns about the conditions in one scheme, Evelyn Court in London, including damp, mould, condensation, and draining and flooding issues.

According to the RSH, tenants at this and other schemes had complained about poor repairs and maintenance and a lack of response from IDS.

Information provided to the regulator by IDS during its investigation demonstrated that there was no “cohesive” remediation plan for Evelyn Court or across the wider IDS stock before tenants raised concerns, the notice said.

The RSH also found that “the repairs process was difficult to navigate and there was poor tenant engagement”.

As a result of the information uncovered during its investigation, the regulator found that IDS breached the Home Standard, meaning there was a potential for serious detriment to tenants.

The regulator said IDS has now carried out a root-cause analysis and is seeking to understand the full extent of the issues across its whole stock.

An action plan for Evelyn Court is now in place involving each individual property and tenant engagement has commenced to resolve the issues, the RSH said.