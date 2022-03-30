Regulatory judgements: fire safety costs contribute to downgrade for medium-sized landlord

In a judgement published this morning, Paragon Asra (PA) Housing, which owns and manages more than 23,000 homes across the Midlands, London and the South East, went from V1 to V2 after increased investment in its stock, such as fire safety work, led to pressure on its finances.

The V2 rating means PA is still compliant with the English regulator’s financial viability requirements, but it needs to manage risks to ensure it remains compliant.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) said it was assured that the landlord’s financial plans are “consistent with, and support, its financial strategy”.

“PA has an adequately funded business plan with sufficient security in place,” it said.

However, it said that PA’s increasing investment in its existing homes, including a programme of spending on remedial fire safety works between 2022 and 2024, puts “significant pressure” on interest cover performance.

The regulator said PA has sought waivers from its lenders to mitigate the risk of covenant breaches.

“While these are now in place, in order to remain compliant with its interest cover covenant, PA continues to have some reliance on forecast sales surpluses in 2023,” the RSH said.

PA maintained its G1 grade for governance, with the regulator stating that its governance arrangements “enable it to adequately control the organisation and to continue meeting its objectives”.

PA said its fire safety costs mainly relate to a small number of blocks where major remediation work is required and said it is working to mitigate this cost through government grant and liaising with the original contractors.

Simon Hatchman, executive director of resources at PA Housing, said: “We were fully prepared for this outcome, which reflects our proactive decision to push ahead with comprehensive fire safety works to our customers’ homes. As a team, we have been very conscious that ensuring work is carried out as soon as possible [and] has short-term financial implications, but our customers’ safety is our top priority.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges currently facing PA Housing and all housing providers, we remain committed to doubling our housebuilding to a total of 6,000 new affordable homes by 2030. Wherever possible, these much-needed homes will be for social rent.”