Regulatory judgements: large G15 landlord has basis for financial viability grade changed

The Regulator of Social Housing has raised concerns over material risks that need to be managed at Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing Association in its latest round of judgements #UKhousing

The RSH said that MTVH “has reduced its exposure to the risks generated by market sales activity, but it continues to have material risks that it needs to manage to maintain compliance”.

The housing association – which manages around 57,000 homes in London, the South East, the East Midlands and the East of England – retained its V2 financial viability rating. This means that it meets the regulator’s requirements, but needs to manage material risk factors to ensure continued compliance.

“MTVH’s development expenditure combined with the required investment in existing stock impacts financial performance and reduces its capacity to respond to adverse events,” the regulator concluded.

MTVH has also retained its G1 governance grading – the highest possible rating – meaning the landlord is still complaint with the RSH’s governance requirements.

“Based on the evidence gained from the [in-depth assessment], the regulator has assurance that [MTVH’s] governance arrangements enable it to adequately control the organisation and to continue meeting its objectives,” the regulator said in the judgement, published on 27 July.

Four other housing associations received regulatory judgements in the same round. Brighter Places, Local Space, Alliance Homes and Paradigm have all retained their G1/V1 ratings.