Regulatory judgements: London council breaches Home Standard after failure to replace 3,000 fire doors

Redbridge Council breached the Home Standard after it was found to have 3,000 fire doors overdue for replacement, the English regulator’s latest judgements have revealed #UKhousing

Similarly, the report highlighted that water safety risk assessments were missing on more than 160 residential blocks.

According to the regulator, without up-to-date surveys the council could not be sure that tenants were not being exposed to asbestos.

Across the council’s properties, there were also 450 communal areas where Redbridge had not assessed if asbestos surveys were required.

On electrical safety, Redbridge reported that almost 200 communal areas and 2,000 domestic properties in its portfolio did not have a current electrical condition report.

In addition to the overdue replacement of fire doors, the report revealed that the local authority was unable to report on the risk profile of its current doors, and how long replacements had been overdue. The council also did not know when new doors would be installed.

In its detailed report into Redbridge Council, the RSH found issues relating to electricity, water, asbestos and fire safety.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) found that the north-east London borough did not have an “effective system” in place to meet its health and safety responsibilities, a breach it said carried the potential for “serious detriment” to its tenants.

“Taking into account the seriousness of the issues, the duration for which tenants were exposed to risk, and the number of tenants potentially affected, the regulator has concluded that LB Redbridge has breached the Home Standard and that there was a risk of serious detriment to tenants during this period,” the regulator said.

Redbridge has since started to put a programme in place to rectify the failures and has “assured the regulator that it is taking action to remedy the breach of standard”.

The RSH said it would not take statutory action at this stage because it had assurances that the situation was being remedied.

Claire Symonds, Chief Executive of Redbridge Council, said: “Redbridge Council has designed and implemented a programme of works to rectify those issues identified, and has rapidly made progress since June. The Regulator will continue to monitor our progress until we achieve compliance.

“We apologise for any concern this situation might cause to our residents and want to provide reassurance that we have acted swiftly to put things right.”

The report on Redbridge Council was one of four in-depth judgements published by the regulator. Among them was the news that South Yorkshire Housing Association’s (SYHA) governance was being downgraded from G1 to G2.

This means that while the 5,200-home provider currently meets the regulator’s requirements for governance, some aspects of its arrangements could be improved.

The RSH’s in-depth assessment of the housing association, a charitable community benefit society, found weaknesses in the board’s oversight of risk management, strategic and financial planning, and strategic plan delivery.

The regulator found that a previous “significant issue” was not escalated to the board or the regulator in a timely and effective way. There was no additional information about what that issue was.

The regulator also found that when approving the business plan, the board did not have sufficient or timely information to fully consider its risks, or the impact on SYHA’s broader strategy.

“In the context of increasing pressures reducing SYHA’s financial resilience, the quality of stress-testing and mitigation work needs strengthening,” the regulator said.

While the board has a “reasonable” range of skills and experience aligned to the services it delivers, the regulator added, SYHA needed to ensure the board composition was appropriate in the context of “current and future financial challenges”.

It pointed out that there had not been an external board effectiveness review for several years.

John Jeffries, Chair of the Board at SYHA said: "G2 is a compliant rating, but nevertheless we are disappointed not to be G1. We will be dealing immediately with the points raised, and look forward to working with the Regulator to restore our G1 rating in the near future.”