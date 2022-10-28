Regulatory notices: two councils breach Home Standard over widespread safety failings

An internal audit by Great Yarmouth identified failings across fire, gas, electrical, asbestos and water safety. This included a lack of reconciliation between management systems, meaning the council did not have up-to-date records of health and safety compliance.

The RSH said it would not take statutory action at this stage, as Great Yarmouth has shown it understands the work it needs to undertake to rectify the problems.

However, it added that the seriousness of the issues, and the number of tenants potentially affected, meant a breach of the Home Standard had occurred.

Great Yarmouth said the problems were identified after it carried out a review of the work carried out by Great Yarmouth Norse (GYN), a company which does most of the maintenance on behalf of the council.

According to the council, its review found checks for water hygiene and asbestos were not always fully completed or marked as completed in records. It also found that 180 properties had not had electrical inspections within the target date of every five years.

The review found its fire safety policy was not comprehensive enough and FRAs were not always compliant with the most recent regulations.

Sheila Oxtoby, Great Yarmouth Borough Council’s chief executive, said: “I am very disappointed our contractor failed to address these issues sooner.

“However, the most important thing is that, as soon as the problems came to light, we alerted the regulator and the failings are now being addressed as quickly as possible.’’

Carl Smith, the leader of the council, added: “We take the maintenance of our housing stock and the safety of our tenants and leaseholders extremely seriously. That’s why we voluntarily reported these issues – and our action plan to fix them – to the RSH in August.’’

The council said an action plan has now been put in place to tackle the issues and the work should be completed by the summer of 2023.

Councillor Tim Wendels, portfolio holder for homes and health at Newark and Sherwood District Council, said: "Through the monthly performance monitoring of our gas safety check programme, we identified 798 properties as not having an up-to-date gas safety certificate.

"With the safety and wellbeing of our tenants our priority, we took immediate action and wrote to all affected tenants apologising for this, providing advice on how to report any issues or concerns with their heating and to ask for their help by being available for their gas safety check appointment.

"We increased our resources to respond to the number of gas safety checks needed so these homes could be serviced as soon as possible.

"In addition, we also began a review of our processes to identify how this issue occurred to ensure that appropriate measures were implemented so this situation does not happen again.

"We also self-referred this matter to the Regulator for Social Housing to let them know what had happened and provide assurances that we were addressing the matter.

"We identified several reasons as to why this happened.

"The bulk of our gas servicing, around 40%, is carried out between June and August. During this period, we were in the process of moving between contractors and, as a result, we experienced a dip in performance. We responded by appointing additional contractors temporarily whilst at the same time, finalising a new permanent contractor.

"We were also in the process of implementing new data compliance software which will provide robust management of all of our landlord compliance responsibilities in the future. The transfer over to this new software caused some delays that contributed to the drop in performance.

"Currently we still have 103 tenants who are not allowing us access to their homes to carry out their gas safety check. While we continue to contact these tenants to secure access, we are also in the process of enforcement action, via the court, to obtain an injunction to force access to these homes so the check can be completed.

"We will work with the Regulator to ensure our performance has returned to our previous excellent level and that our arrangements in place to prevent this happening again are robust.

"The safety of tenants and leaseholders remains our highest priority and we would like to sincerely apologise for falling below the standards our tenants expect."

Great Yarmouth Norse did not have a comment to add.

Update at 11am on 2.11.2022

An earlier version of this story said that Newark and Sherwood had not responded to a request for comment. In fact, they had provided a comment at the time of publication which has now been added to the story.