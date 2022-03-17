REIT buys 182 shared ownership homes in £21m cash deal

The publicly listed vehicle, which is owned by investment firm Gresham House, said today it has agreed to acquire the properties for £21m in cash.

The identity of the party ReSI is buying the homes from was not disclosed in the filing announcing the deal.

The REIT currently has £39m of shared ownership transactions “underway”, according to Gresham House’s annual results published this week.

ReSI, which also owns for-profit registered provider ReSI Housing, said the 182 properties are “fully occupied” and “primarily located” in the South East and East of England, without offering more detail.