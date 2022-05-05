REIT buys 39 shared ownership homes from local authority house builder

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Real estate investment trust (REIT) Residential Secure Income (ReSI) has purchased 39 shared ownership homes from a local authority house builder in a deal worth £7.5m.
The acquisitions of 39 one, two and three‐bedroom apartments from a local authority house builder will be completed in a staggered manner over the next few months to ensure the homes are ready for occupation.
ReSI was unable to name the house builder, but said all of the properties are based across the London borough of Croydon.
The deal is the latest struck by ReSI, with Inside Housing reporting last month how ReSI completed the acquisition of 182 properties from Orbit for £21m. This followed another deal with Orbit last year which saw the REIT pick up 191 homes for £16m.
The latest deal takes the publicly listed vehicle’s total shared ownership portfolio to more than 760 homes.
ReSI, which owns a for-profit registered provider named ReSI Housing, said the homes meet or exceed its sustainability criteria and have an environmental performance certificate rating of B.
ReSI said that all of the homes will be sold on shared ownership 999-year leaseholds with uncapped annual Retail Prices Index (RPI) + 0.5% linked rent increases, with the rental income underpinned by residents’ ownership stakes in their homes.
Once occupied, the homes are expected to generate an inflation-linked leveraged yield in line with ReSI’s 8% total return and around 5% dividend targets.
Ben Fry, managing director of housing at Gresham House, which owns ReSI, said: “This is the second acquisition since our £15m equity raise in February 2022 and, alongside the acquisition of the 182 shared ownership portfolio announced in March, completes the investment of the new equity and associated debt within a three-month period.”
Mr Fry added: “ReSI’s portfolio benefits from long leases with RPI-linked rental increases. Demand for our shared ownership homes remains strong while the shared ownership model helps to align the interests of our shareholders and resident partners by ensuring that all parties own a stake in the home, with residents thereby incentivised to maintain it in good condition to meet their ongoing rental commitments and over time look to grow their equity position.”
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