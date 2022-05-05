REIT buys 39 shared ownership homes from local authority house builder

The acquisitions of 39 one, two and three‐bedroom apartments from a local authority house builder will be completed in a staggered manner over the next few months to ensure the homes are ready for occupation.

ReSI was unable to name the house builder, but said all of the properties are based across the London borough of Croydon.

The deal is the latest struck by ReSI, with Inside Housing reporting last month how ReSI completed the acquisition of 182 properties from Orbit for £21m. This followed another deal with Orbit last year which saw the REIT pick up 191 homes for £16m.

The latest deal takes the publicly listed vehicle’s total shared ownership portfolio to more than 760 homes.

ReSI, which owns a for-profit registered provider named ReSI Housing, said the homes meet or exceed its sustainability criteria and have an environmental performance certificate rating of B.