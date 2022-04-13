REIT completes second shared ownership deal with major landlord

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Residential Secure Income (ReSI) has purchased 182 shared ownership homes from Orbit for £21m, marking the second deal between the two organisations in the space of around 12 months.
The acquisition of 182 properties across 10 counties in England follows a similar announcement made in March last year for a 191-home deal worth £16m.
The latest deal takes the publicly listed vehicle’s total shared ownership portfolio to more than 725 homes.
Real estate investment trust (REIT) ReSI, which owns a for-profit registered provider named ReSI Housing, said the properties will be managed in accordance with the best practice outlined in its shared ownership customer and environmental charters.
Ben Fry, managing director of housing at Gresham House, which owns ReSI, said: “This acquisition continues our proven partnership-led approach with housing associations and follows the Gresham House closing of similar transactions in 2021 with Metropolitan Thames Valley and Swan Housing.”
Mr Fry said that ReSI’s ability to provide associations like Orbit with new capital supports their development ambitions at a time of “rising demand and historic undersupply”.
He added: “At the same time, this strategy offers a stable source of inflation-linked income for savers looking to secure their future in an increasingly uncertain environment.”
Consultancy firm JLL advised Orbit on the sale, and the landlord’s chief executive Mark Hoyland said the transaction is part of Orbit’s densification strategy, which aims to optimise its property portfolio.
He said: “By delivering operational economies of scale we are able to support the delivery of more affordable new homes and further our work with customers and partners to ensure long-term, sustainable economic growth.”
These two latest deals follow on from another transaction, also completed in March last year, where ReSI acquired 68 shared ownership homes from Metropolitan Thames Valley in a deal worth £5.1m.
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