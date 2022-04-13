REIT completes second shared ownership deal with major landlord

The acquisition of 182 properties across 10 counties in England follows a similar announcement made in March last year for a 191-home deal worth £16m.

The latest deal takes the publicly listed vehicle’s total shared ownership portfolio to more than 725 homes.

Real estate investment trust (REIT) ReSI, which owns a for-profit registered provider named ReSI Housing, said the properties will be managed in accordance with the best practice outlined in its shared ownership customer and environmental charters.