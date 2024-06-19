REIT continues local authority portfolio sell-off

Residential Secure Income (ReSI) sold a number of its 289 local authority units in April for £5.6m, according to its interim results for the six months ending on 31 March 2024. These were a mixture of apartments and hostel-style accommodation.

ReSI said the number sold could not be disclosed, as the interim results only covered the period up to the end of March.

The unsold portion of its local authority portfolio is under offer, with a sale expected in the second half of the year. The transaction is currently going through due diligence, ReSI said.