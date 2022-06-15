REIT enters sector after buying mixed-tenure affordable housing block

The five-storey block is fully let to social and affordable housing specialist Mears Housing, with 14 years remaining on the lease.

Aprirose confirmed it was the first deal it has entered into with a registered provider.

In a release, Aprirose said that the property provides much-needed affordable housing in an area where there are more than 16,000 people on the housing waiting list.

Aprirose was advised on the deal by Lewis Ellis Partners.