REIT enters sector after buying mixed-tenure affordable housing block

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Real estate investment trust (REIT) Aprirose has acquired a block of 57 flats in Luton from clients of Knight Frank Investment Management for an undisclosed price.
The five-storey block is fully let to social and affordable housing specialist Mears Housing, with 14 years remaining on the lease.
Aprirose confirmed it was the first deal it has entered into with a registered provider.
In a release, Aprirose said that the property provides much-needed affordable housing in an area where there are more than 16,000 people on the housing waiting list.
Aprirose was advised on the deal by Lewis Ellis Partners.
Meenal Devani, president and chief investment officer at Aprirose, said: “We are pleased to bring this asset into our growing residential portfolio. Our focus in 2022 has been to grow our presence in the industrial, residential and alternative markets, while retaining a long-term commitment to hotels and hospitality.
“This acquisition represents our ability to identify and secure highly attractive, sought-after properties in burgeoning growth markets. Inflation and spiralling construction costs are driving particularly high rental growth in the private affordable housing sector.”
The deal is the latest struck by a REIT after Residential Secure Income (ReSI) completed a 39-home £7.5m deal in May.
This followed a similar deal in April by ReSI, which completed the acquisition of 182 properties from Orbit for £21m.
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