REIT to transfer properties from provider after failed rent payments

At the time, the REIT said Parasol was working to address these issues and that it expected it to agree to a rent repayment plan.

It emerged in a trading update on Triple Point’s annual results in December that Parasol had failed to pay all of the rent due to the investment firm in the latter half of 2022.

In a trading update on Friday, Triple Point Social Housing REIT said the decision to transfer all 38 properties currently leased to Parasol to Westmoreland came after a shareholder consultation.

The trading update also expressed concern about the solvency of another lessee, My Space Housing.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) downgraded the lease-based provider to the lowest possible viability and governance grades after its failure to provide evidence was branded “unacceptable” in 2022.

In December, Triple Point said it was “actively looking to move properties away from My Space to alternative housing providers”, but noted the regulator’s request that My Space consider, among other things, the option of a business combination or merger which might negate the need to move properties.

However, in the trading update on Friday, Triple Point said it “continues to make progress” with the provider where it is “supporting the management team in delivery of its turnaround plan and rent payments are increasing”.

Instead, it said it was transferring properties from Parasol after the shareholder consultation.

According to the update: “The company will now look to transfer all 38 properties currently leased to Parasol (representing 8.1% of the company’s gross asset value and 9.7% of the rent roll) to Westmoreland Housing Association.

“The welfare of residents is a key priority for the group and, therefore, the transfer will involve a tenant consultation process.

“Subject to this tenant consultation process and support from various stakeholders, the transfer to Westmoreland is expected to be completed before the announcement of the company’s half-year results for the period to 30 June 2024, which are expected to be released in September 2024.”