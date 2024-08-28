Remediation work not yet started on half of buildings with unsafe cladding

The latest report from the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) also revealed that 20% of social housing blocks with life-critical fire safety cladding defects have “unclear” remediation plans, equating to nearly 500 buildings.

Overall, of the 4,630 residential buildings standing at 11 metres or higher that have unsafe cladding, 2,331 have not started remediation as of the end of July 2024, MHCLG said.

Remediation work has either started or completed on 2,299 buildings. Of these, 1,350 buildings (29%) have completed remediation works.

The 4,630 buildings identified by the department with unsafe cladding has risen in the past couple of months, up from 4,374 in May and 4,613 in June.