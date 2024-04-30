Removal of hope value in certain circumstances will deliver more affordable homes, NHF boss says

The government announced the reform earlier today (Tuesday 30 April) as part of what it described as its “long-term plan for housing”.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, said: “Enabling local councils to buy cheaper land through CPO without paying hope value will allow them to build more of the desperately-needed affordable homes the country needs, in the right places for the people who need it most.”

Hope value estimates the cost land could be worth if it was developed on in the future, meaning councils are forced to pay potentially thousands more to buy land for housing or developments and get stuck in lengthy disputes about costs.