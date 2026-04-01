Renewing the regeneration agenda in the North

Regeneration specialist Ed Ferrari challenges Renew to build a compelling case for change – something we plan to do. He says this means being honest about past failures, clear about the social and economic benefits, and specific about the unique challenges facing northern communities.

Paul Fiddaman, chair of Homes for the North, highlights that based on current rates of demolition, the average home in the region would need to last an astounding 4,000 years, and in addition to this, 71,000 more homes are needed each year. This shows that regeneration is essential, alongside building new homes.

A crucial ingredient for regeneration is partnership. Phil Mayall, managing director of Muse, says his experience has shown that successful regeneration depends on trust, collaboration and visible progress.

Housing partnership chairs Charlie Norman and Nick Atkin highlight the opportunity presented by devolution. For the first time, many Northern regions have the tools to align housing with health, transport, decarbonisation and economic development.

This kind of integrated approach is the only way to deliver regeneration that lasts. Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, signals that national agencies are ready to play their part. Homes England, she says, stands prepared to work in strong partnerships to bring confidence and long‑term change to communities across the North.

Several contributors emphasise that regeneration must be about people, not just places. Dr Michael Birkett, chief executive of Regenda Group, uses Liverpool’s Grove Street project to illustrate what this looks like in practice. Regeneration, he argues, is about renewing opportunity and restoring pride – not simply replacing outdated homes.

“The perspectives look beyond the social housing sector, as regeneration cannot succeed if it ignores the private rented sector”

Cedric Boston, chief executive of Unity Homes and Enterprise, advocates for a model that measures success by the impact on people’s lives. Unity’s combined focus on housing and enterprise shows how regeneration can become a launchpad for a better life.

We also hear directly from residents. Lara Joyce, secretary of the Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association, describes how a “resident power” approach has rebuilt trust and given local people a meaningful role in shaping their future.

Adam Costello, a member of Magenta Living’s Customer and Community Committee, highlights the importance of resident voice and sets out principles to ensure Renew remains truly community‑led.

The perspectives look beyond the social housing sector, as regeneration cannot succeed if it ignores the private rented sector (PRS). Housing consultant Carla Keegans argues that issues in the PRS – particularly in low-demand areas – must be front and centre. Drawing on her experience founding The Ethical Lettings Agency, she makes the case for fairer, more accountable private renting.

Paula Graves, community-led housing manager, offers a powerful example of what community‑led regeneration can achieve. In East Marsh, Grimsby, residents have bought derelict homes, transforming them into safe, affordable places to live, as well as building a vibrant community culture through East Marsh United.

I feel in a privileged position to have worked with such a range of voices on this collection. I hope it will lay the foundations for Renew and start meaningful conversations, collaboration and debate about housing-led regeneration and its potential to help tackle the North’s housing crisis.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium