Renewing the regeneration agenda in the North

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Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, shares how the organisation has brought together the North’s leading voices to redefine the narrative on regeneration, as Inside Housing partners with the consortium on its new Perspectives on Regeneration series as part of our own month-long focus on the topic
As Inside Housing starts its month-long focus on regeneration, I’m delighted to launch Perspectives on Regeneration.
This collection of think pieces brings together some of the North’s leading voices on regeneration. It sets the context for our Renew inquiry, in partnership with Homes for the North and Muse, which looks at why regeneration is an essential part of tackling the housing crisis in the North and driving economic growth.
We recently closed the Renew call for evidence, and I’m pleased to report we received submissions from housing associations and local authorities that own or manage nearly a million homes. This represents over 70% of the North’s social housing.
While the team analyses the evidence submitted, we wanted to step back and set the tone for the inquiry. The perspectives define what we mean by housing-led regeneration and set parameters for the inquiry.
The collection explores the case for regeneration, sharing examples of best practice and partnership working, as well as covering the importance of tenant voice, and looking beyond the social housing sector into the private rented sector, and at community-led initiatives.
In my piece, I write about how Renew is central to the Northern Housing Consortium’s vision that everyone in the North should have access to a safe and warm home they can afford, in a place they are proud of.
To tackle the housing crisis in the North, and to deliver better outcomes for communities alongside economic growth, housing-led regeneration is essential.
Lord Best, who chairs the inquiry, says that improving the lives of people living in poor‑quality homes must sit alongside building new ones. Regeneration, in his view, is not just about bricks and mortar – it is about restoring dignity and opportunity.
Andrew Cooper MP, chair of the Renew Westminster Group and member of Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee, said housing-led regeneration is a chance for the government to connect national priorities – growth, fairness and opportunity – with the everyday places where people live.
Renew offers the collaborative, evidence‑based approach needed for the sector to seize the opportunities presented by the government’s recent investment in social housing.
Regeneration specialist Ed Ferrari challenges Renew to build a compelling case for change – something we plan to do. He says this means being honest about past failures, clear about the social and economic benefits, and specific about the unique challenges facing northern communities.
Paul Fiddaman, chair of Homes for the North, highlights that based on current rates of demolition, the average home in the region would need to last an astounding 4,000 years, and in addition to this, 71,000 more homes are needed each year. This shows that regeneration is essential, alongside building new homes.
A crucial ingredient for regeneration is partnership. Phil Mayall, managing director of Muse, says his experience has shown that successful regeneration depends on trust, collaboration and visible progress.
Housing partnership chairs Charlie Norman and Nick Atkin highlight the opportunity presented by devolution. For the first time, many Northern regions have the tools to align housing with health, transport, decarbonisation and economic development.
This kind of integrated approach is the only way to deliver regeneration that lasts. Pat Ritchie, chair of Homes England, signals that national agencies are ready to play their part. Homes England, she says, stands prepared to work in strong partnerships to bring confidence and long‑term change to communities across the North.
Several contributors emphasise that regeneration must be about people, not just places. Dr Michael Birkett, chief executive of Regenda Group, uses Liverpool’s Grove Street project to illustrate what this looks like in practice. Regeneration, he argues, is about renewing opportunity and restoring pride – not simply replacing outdated homes.
“The perspectives look beyond the social housing sector, as regeneration cannot succeed if it ignores the private rented sector”
Cedric Boston, chief executive of Unity Homes and Enterprise, advocates for a model that measures success by the impact on people’s lives. Unity’s combined focus on housing and enterprise shows how regeneration can become a launchpad for a better life.
We also hear directly from residents. Lara Joyce, secretary of the Gleadless Valley Tenants and Residents Association, describes how a “resident power” approach has rebuilt trust and given local people a meaningful role in shaping their future.
Adam Costello, a member of Magenta Living’s Customer and Community Committee, highlights the importance of resident voice and sets out principles to ensure Renew remains truly community‑led.
The perspectives look beyond the social housing sector, as regeneration cannot succeed if it ignores the private rented sector (PRS). Housing consultant Carla Keegans argues that issues in the PRS – particularly in low-demand areas – must be front and centre. Drawing on her experience founding The Ethical Lettings Agency, she makes the case for fairer, more accountable private renting.
Paula Graves, community-led housing manager, offers a powerful example of what community‑led regeneration can achieve. In East Marsh, Grimsby, residents have bought derelict homes, transforming them into safe, affordable places to live, as well as building a vibrant community culture through East Marsh United.
I feel in a privileged position to have worked with such a range of voices on this collection. I hope it will lay the foundations for Renew and start meaningful conversations, collaboration and debate about housing-led regeneration and its potential to help tackle the North’s housing crisis.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive, Northern Housing Consortium
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