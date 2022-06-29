Rent affordability biggest issue for the sector, says former Scottish regulator executive

Speaking on day two of Housing 2022 in Manchester, Ian Brennan, now a board member at Historic Environment Scotland, said rent affordability is the biggest challenge currently facing the sector.

He said: “Rent affordability, I think this is the big one for the housing sector.

“You have a policy in England which is CPI [Consumer Price Index) plus 1%. I think this was clearly designed for an era when CPI inflation was at around 2%. But now inflation could go as high as 11%.

“There will be huge issues for landlords and for tenants if landlords implement CPI costs and there will be massive consequences for the financial health reform rules. Plus there will be some issues on 30-year business plans that are predicated on that [CPI].”

In 2019, the government confirmed that social housing rents will rise by CPI plus 1% for the five years from 2020.