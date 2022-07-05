Rent arrears have nothing to do with tenants’ misspending

“Rent arrears among social tenants is a growing issue, and the stigma is undeserved,” says Kerry Starling from @HydeHousing #UKhousing

.@HydeHousing has commissioned new research confirming that tenants aren’t getting into rent arrears because they’re spending on the ‘wrong’ things. Kerry Starling considers how landlords should change the way they approach tenants #UKhousing

This could be a sudden large cost, or an unexpected drop in income, like a car breaking down or a reduction in working hours. The safety net that exists to support our residents when this happens also has flaws; the five-week wait for the first Universal Credit (UC) payment is a significant driver of rent arrears. For many of those who claim UC to top up or replace lost income, rent day comes long before the first payment.

Rather than poor money management, all the evidence indicates that many households with low or fluctuating incomes, although close to the breadline, remain on top of their finances. However, they have low financial resilience, so are more vulnerable to falling into debt when experiencing an ‘income shock’ – something unexpected or out of the ordinary happening.

Stigma towards social housing tenants is a huge problem. Further isolating those who are financially vulnerable, and categorising an individual based only on where they live, is unfair and damaging. It also influences the behaviours of those around them, making it even more difficult for that individual to live, work and thrive.

These factors tip the scales against people on a low income – even more so when the negative effects of financial stress on mental health are considered. According to the Money and Mental Health Policy Institute, “34% of people struggling with housing payments are experiencing mental health problems, and people experiencing mental health problems are one-and-a-half times as likely to report problems paying for housing”.

This can have a terrible snowball effect. Mental health problems, whether caused by financial difficulty or not, can be a major reason why a housing association struggles to engage with a customer, so they don’t receive the help on offer. People can fall further and further into debt and become at risk of losing their home, worsening the stress and anxiety, and creating a vicious cycle. Add in the stigma these individuals feel and their road to mental well-being, and financial stability becomes steeper and longer.

Like all other housing associations, Hyde’s priority is to help customers in rent arrears.

Understanding the reasons people fall into debt is vital if we’re going to be able to help people get back on their feet financially, and to help them stay in their homes. That’s why we worked with Demos, an independent educational charity, to investigate the lives of social housing tenants, and to understand the daily challenges they face.

“People can fall further and further into debt and become at risk of losing their home, worsening the stress and anxiety, and creating a vicious cycle. Add in the stigma these individuals feel and their road to mental well-being and financial stability becomes steeper and longer”

The Bottom Line: An investigation of rent arrears in social housing was based on small tenant focus groups, supported by tenants keeping thorough spending diaries. It found that many low-income families stay afloat with sophisticated and complex borrowing strategies. People rely on sub-prime loans and borrowing from friends and family, because their poor credit rating doesn’t allow them to borrow from mainstream lenders like credit unions or banks.

The report makes several key recommendations for government, mental health support services and housing associations. These range from ways to tackle rent arrears, to preventative measures that can help lower the risk of tenants falling into arrears in the first place.

Offer flexible rent payment schemes

The report highlights payment flexibility as a tool to help customers manage their finances.

Like many housing associations, Hyde’s message to its customers is to get in touch as soon as they think they’re getting into financial difficulty. Our main concern is to ensure that the customers have access to our full range of support.

We have dedicated teams that can set up bespoke and affordable repayment plans. We also have specialist staff who can help with benefit applications and provide support to deal with all types of debts, not just rent arrears.

We’re also exploring innovations like FlexMy Rent, which gives customers the flexibility to pay more rent in some months and less in others, depending on their personal circumstances.

Engage in proactive outreach and build online tools

It’s essential that housing associations proactively engage with tenants, and regularly communicate in ways that build trust. So, while emphasising that paying rent is a priority, and regularly not doing so has serious consequences, we must also be seen as a ‘helping hand’.