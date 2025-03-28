Rent controls part of plans for major shake-up of tenancy laws in Jersey

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Jersey’s housing minister plans to overhaul the island’s “out-of-date” tenancy laws with measures such as rent controls and a new tribunal to challenge increases.
Sam Mézec said the current legislation, which has been in place since 2011, did not offer enough protection for tenants and left them vulnerable to revenge evictions and excessive rent hikes.
The amendment to the Residential Tenancy (Jersey) Law 2011 will be debated by the States Assembly in the summer and includes “rent stabilisation measures”.
Under the current law, private sector rents can only be increased once a year and only at the Retail Price Index, Jersey’s measure of inflation.
But the new law would cap this increase at 5%, meaning that if inflation rises higher than 5%, rent increases will be limited to that amount.
If a landlord does want to go above that cap, the tenant will be entitled to take them to a new rent tribunal to challenge it.
Jersey’s five officially recognised social housing providers, which provide approximately 6,000 homes, will be exempt from the rent stabilisation measures if they have a written agreement with the housing minister about how their rents should increase.
Their rents are already required to comply with the social housing rents policy, which caps social rents at up to 80% of market rate.
The changes also aim to deliver greater “long-term certainty” by limiting the use of fixed-term tenancies.
The new law would limit landlords to one period of fixed-term tenancies for each tenant at a given property, after which they would have to move to a periodic tenancy.
Landlords will still have control of their properties and can serve notice if they need to reclaim them. However, when landlords serve notice, they will need to explain why they need their property back.
If landlord has a valid reason, such as selling the property, they will need to provide at least three months’ notice, or six months’ notice if the tenant has lived there for more than five years.
According to Mr Mézec, this will mean landlords can still regain possession of their properties when they need to, but tenants cannot be kicked out of a property unfairly.
Mr Mézec said: “Jersey has a housing crisis which is deeply affecting our community. Renters in particular have faced great difficulties, compounded by out-of-date laws which fail to provide them with safe, secure and affordable homes.
“Delivering a modern and fit-for-purpose framework will go a huge way to alleviating this aspect of the housing crisis.
“I am pleased with the feedback that these proposals have received so far, including from good landlords who have told me the proposals make sense, and will help raise the bar across the board.”
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