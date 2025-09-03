Rent convergence: sector groups divided as they reveal consultation responses

However, the sector is split over the level at which rent convergence should be permitted.

Once resurrected, it would see social rent properties that are currently below ‘formula rent’ increase by an extra amount each year, over and above the Consumer Price Index plus 1% limit.

The policy was initially introduced in 2002, but was abandoned by the previous government in 2015.

The plans were published by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government in July after it was announced in the Spending Review that a consultation would be held to reintroduce rent convergence .

The National Housing Federation (NHF), the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) and the G15 are among those to have responded to an eight-week consultation on rent convergence.

National Housing Federation and G15

The NHF and the G15 have both urged the government to go beyond the maximum £2 per week uplift proposed in the consultation.

The NHF has said it would “encourage” ministers to implement a £3 uplift, starting in 2026. This would generate an extra £3.4bn over 10 years for housing associations, the group said.

It could mean an extra 51,244 homes being built in England, according to NHF estimates.

Regarding the date on which it should be implemented, the NHF said it has received “clear feedback” from its members that delaying the implementation of convergence beyond April 2026 would push planned investment back by at least a year, “but in practice probably longer”.

The NHF also called for the policy to be in place for 10 years. But it added: “It is important that rent convergence is established as a standing feature of social rent-setting policy that ‘rolls over’ into any future rent policy.”

Convergence will also “improve fairness and consistency by ensuring residents pay similar amounts for similar tenancies in similar homes”, according to the group.

The G15 agreed with the NHF on its suggested approach.

The group of London’s largest housing associations said the government’s proposed levels – of either £1 or £2 – are “too low to restore financial capacity at the pace required to meet both immediate and long-term challenges”.

The G15 said: “Because of the sheer number of homes below formula, a £3-per-week mechanism would mean that 95% of our homes would reach target rent within 10 years, compared with far fewer under lower mechanisms.”

The G15 said that its members currently have 225,000 homes where residents pay below target rent, and in 2024-25 had a collective shortfall of £167.6m in rental income.

“The disparity between actual rents and formula rents, especially given the rising costs of operating in London, is unsustainable,” the group said.

On the effect on tenants, the G15’s submission said: “We acknowledge that any increases in rent will have an impact on some residents’ disposable incomes, and all G15 members have robust support services in place for those residents who may struggle to cover increased costs.”