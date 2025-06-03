Rent convergence would help to address the financial challenges faced by social housing providers across the country, say Ian McDermott and Grace Williams #UKhousing

Social housing is as important as national infrastructure, integral to improving housing affordability and unlocking country-wide economic benefits. We are resolutely pro-housebuilding and support the government’s ambition to increase delivery of new homes.

Research published last year – jointly funded by London Councils, the G15 and other partners – highlighted that a 1% increase in housing affordability in the capital could boost economic output by £7.3bn over a decade.

As well as the dignity and security that affordable housing offers to residents, social homes support a thriving workforce, reduce homelessness and boost productivity – all of which are critical to promoting inclusive economic growth.

London’s boroughs and not-for-profit housing associations are committed social landlords. Together, London local authorities and G15 members manage more than 700,000 social rented homes, representing over one in five homes in the capital.

However, worsening financial pressures for London’s social landlords are making it harder to achieve our shared goals.

A recent report from London Councils revealed that boroughs will need to reduce real-terms spending on council housing by £264m over the next three years to avoid their Housing Revenue Accounts (HRAs) going bust.

This has been driven by a combination of dramatically rising costs and rent interventions that have left social housing providers facing acute financial difficulties.

For G15 members, £2bn in rental income has been lost due to the abandonment of rent convergence in 2015. A similarly enormous gap has been left in boroughs’ budgets.

And while our income is squeezed, we are grappling with a range of urgent challenges requiring investment. Improving building safety, raising standards for our tenants, new regulatory regimes, decarbonisation – all of these need significant expenditure.

Combined with rising construction costs, the financial pressures facing social landlords are a significant drag on our ability to deliver new homes.

Looming over all this is London’s housing crisis. Homelessness is at record levels, with one in 50 Londoners homeless and living in temporary accommodation. That figure includes one in 21 children, meaning on average there is at least one homeless child in every London classroom. The desperate shortage of affordable homes has left 330,000 households in the capital stuck on waiting lists for social housing.

Homelessness severely undermines people’s well-being, contributing to increased physical and mental health issues, and harms children’s development by disrupting access to stable education and support. Boroughs and housing associations are determined to help build the new affordable homes Londoners are crying out for – but we clearly need strengthened financial capacity.