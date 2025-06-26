“I remember some research last year from London Councils which talked about the departure of landlords from the sector in London. I think the findings were that it was particularly extreme at the lowest end in terms of price range.

“So it was the cheapest PRS accommodation that was going first. And I just wondered, when you sit with your fellow directors of housing in London boroughs, how worried are you about the impact of this legislation on that supply of rented housing at the lower or cheaper end, to house key workers, to house families?”

Mr Osinaike said: “As I explained earlier, people who have been living in what they consider to be their long-term homes, paying their rent, not doing anything wrong [are] being asked to leave, and all of a sudden they’ve been shifted into bed and breakfasts and hotels up and down the country.

“Local authorities are overspending by hundreds of millions of pounds on temporary accommodation for these reasons. The reason we have this crisis is simply because the PRS is shrinking.

“I don’t have to tell people in this room what it means for children to grow up in temporary accommodation. The most expensive accommodation is the crappiest, which is just crazy.”

Earlier this year, Inside Housing and the i newspaper joined forces to examine how the £2bn a year of taxpayer money is being spent, and shone a light, for the first time, on the companies profiting from it.

Helen Watson, chief executive of charity Rentstart, highlighted that the financial cost was just one area that was out of control, and said the human cost was also immense.

She pointed to the number of child deaths in temporary accommodation, with many of these children being under one year old.

She said: “That is because there are no cots. So, to me, it’s the next big scandal. I think it’s going to be like the Post Office; it is going to be like the [infected] blood scandal. Whichever colour of government has got us into this mess, we’re going to be paying for it for years to come.

“They have to place people outside of their local area. People are losing their places in schools. It’s a scandal, and we’ve just sort of sleepwalked into it.”

Helen Walsham, chief culture and talent officer at Bromford Flagship, provided some insight into how social landlords will be affected.

She said: “It’s quite difficult for most housing associations, because our tenants are recommended to us from the housing list. My fear with some of these people that become homeless is that, by definition, you have a need because you’re homeless, but actually, those people are more likely to be in work, they’re more likely to be in a situation where they come relatively low on the housing list or on the priorities. So they won’t necessarily be high on the list for social housing.”