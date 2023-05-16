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The long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill, which will outlaw no-fault evictions and give tenants a right to have pets, is set to be introduced to parliament today, the government has announced.
The bill, expected to be published around mid-morning, includes a ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions, as well as a new ombudsman and Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector.
The bill will make it illegal for landlords and agents to have blanket bans on renting to tenants in receipt of benefits or families with children.
It will strengthen councils’ enforcement powers and introduce a new requirement for councils to report on enforcement activity, in a bid to help target criminal landlords.
The bill is also set to introduce a new digital property portal to enable landlords to understand their obligations and help tenants make better decisions when signing a new tenancy agreement.
The aim of the portal is to give “confidence to good landlords, while driving the criminal minority out of business”.
Described by government as a “once-in-a-generation overhaul of housing laws” that will benefit 11 million tenants across England, the reforms have been years in the making.
Former prime minister Theresa May first promised to ban no-fault evictions in April 2019, in a bid to increase security for tenants and protect them from “unethical behaviour”.
Since the ban was first proposed, tens of thousands of households have been threatened with homelessness via no-fault evictions.
According to the government, “responsible” landlords will be able to recover their properties more easily from anti-social tenants, with the bill “strengthening powers” to evict them.
It said the bill will make it easier for landlords to recover properties when they need to, such as to sell their property if they want to, move in a close family member, or when tenants wilfully do not pay rent.
Notice periods will also be reduced where tenants have been “irresponsible” – for example breaching their tenancy agreement or causing damage to the property.
The bill is set to be introduced alongside a reformed courts process to “ensure the new tenancy system works for landlords and tenants”.
For evictions that end up in the courts, more of the process will be digitised to reduce delays.
Tenants will also be given the legal right to request a pet in their home, which the landlord must consider and cannot unreasonably refuse.
Landlords will be able to require pet insurance to cover any damage to their property.
Housing secretary Michael Gove said: “Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe, cold homes, powerless to put things right and with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them.
“This government is determined to tackle these injustices by offering a new deal to those living in the private rented sector – one with quality, affordability and fairness at its heart.
“Our new laws introduced to parliament today will support the vast majority of responsible landlords who provide quality homes to their tenants, while delivering our manifesto commitment to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions.
“This will ensure that everyone can live somewhere which is decent, safe and secure – a place they’re truly proud to call home.”
Dan Wilson Craw, acting director of Generation Rent, said: “The Renters’ Reform Bill is a huge opportunity to improve the lives of the 11 million people who now rent from private landlords in England.
“Arbitrary Section 21 evictions make it impossible for tenants to put down roots and report problems about their home with confidence.
“Abolishing them will take away much of the stress of renting and improve communication and trust between tenants and landlords.”
However, the London Renters Union (LRU) has questioned the effectiveness of the ban, noting that residents could still be effectively evicted by landlords imposing unaffordable rent increases.
Siobhan Donnachie, spokesperson for the LRU, said: “There is nothing in this bill banning the huge and unfair rent increases our members are facing all of the time. For the many families struggling with housing costs at the moment, a 20% rent hike is simply a no-fault eviction under a different name.”
Matt Downie, chief executive of homelessness charity Crisis, said: “Through our services, we see how the lack of security for renters is driving up homelessness. Day in day out, we witness the emotional and financial toll it is having on thousands of people across our country. It should never have been acceptable for people to live in fear of eviction and homelessness, forced to tolerate dangerous conditions so they can keep a roof over their head. Ending this is now finally in sight.
“Over the coming months, we look forward to working with the government as the bill progresses. Now is the time to finally put an end to unnecessary evictions that force people into homelessness and ensure that everyone has a safe, secure place to call home.”
Polly Neate, chief executive of housing charity Shelter, added: “The Renters’ Reform Bill must truly deliver change for renters when it becomes law and it should be as strong as possible, with every loophole closed, so that no renter can be unfairly evicted. The government must keep renters at the forefront to make sure this bill has the teeth needed for real change.”
Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said that “more detail is needed if the bill is going to work as intended”.
He added: “Responsible landlords need to be confident that when Section 21 ends, where they have a legitimate reason, they will be able to repossess their properties as quickly as possible. Without this assurance, the bill will only exacerbate the rental housing supply crisis many tenants now face.”
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