The Renters’ Reform Bill, which will outlaw no-fault evictions and give tenants a right to have pets, is set to be introduced to parliament today #UKhousing

Described by government as a “once-in-a-generation overhaul of housing laws” that will benefit 11 million tenants across England, the reforms have been years in the making.

The aim of the portal is to give “confidence to good landlords, while driving the criminal minority out of business”.

The bill is also set to introduce a new digital property portal to enable landlords to understand their obligations and help tenants make better decisions when signing a new tenancy agreement.

It will strengthen councils’ enforcement powers and introduce a new requirement for councils to report on enforcement activity, in a bid to help target criminal landlords.

The bill will make it illegal for landlords and agents to have blanket bans on renting to tenants in receipt of benefits or families with children.

The bill, expected to be published around mid-morning, includes a ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions, as well as a new ombudsman and Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector.

Former prime minister Theresa May first promised to ban no-fault evictions in April 2019, in a bid to increase security for tenants and protect them from “unethical behaviour”.

Since the ban was first proposed, tens of thousands of households have been threatened with homelessness via no-fault evictions.

According to the government, “responsible” landlords will be able to recover their properties more easily from anti-social tenants, with the bill “strengthening powers” to evict them.

It said the bill will make it easier for landlords to recover properties when they need to, such as to sell their property if they want to, move in a close family member, or when tenants wilfully do not pay rent.

Notice periods will also be reduced where tenants have been “irresponsible” – for example breaching their tenancy agreement or causing damage to the property.

The bill is set to be introduced alongside a reformed courts process to “ensure the new tenancy system works for landlords and tenants”.

For evictions that end up in the courts, more of the process will be digitised to reduce delays.

Tenants will also be given the legal right to request a pet in their home, which the landlord must consider and cannot unreasonably refuse.

Landlords will be able to require pet insurance to cover any damage to their property.

Housing secretary Michael Gove said: “Too many renters are living in damp, unsafe, cold homes, powerless to put things right and with the threat of sudden eviction hanging over them.

“This government is determined to tackle these injustices by offering a new deal to those living in the private rented sector – one with quality, affordability and fairness at its heart.

“Our new laws introduced to parliament today will support the vast majority of responsible landlords who provide quality homes to their tenants, while delivering our manifesto commitment to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions.

“This will ensure that everyone can live somewhere which is decent, safe and secure – a place they’re truly proud to call home.”