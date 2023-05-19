Renters’ Reform Bill: what does it mean for social landlords and tenants?

The long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill has finally been published. Grainne Cuffe looks at what it could mean for the sector #UKhousing

First proposed by former prime minister Theresa May in April 2019, this means private landlords – including registered providers – will no longer be able to evict tenants for no reason. Instead, they will be able to use the grounds for eviction set out below.

Inside Housing looks at the detail of the bill and any potential impacts on the sector.

The reforms are focused on the PRS but have potential impacts for social housing providers around evictions, homelessness and local authority enforcement.

The government says the bill is aimed at “empowering renters to challenge poor landlords without fear of losing their home” and protecting landlords, “making it easier for them to recover properties when they need to”. It also aims to make it easier for landlords to evict tenants for anti-social behaviour.

The bill also includes provision for a new database for all private landlords and all privately rented properties.

There will no longer be any assured shorthold tenancies or fixed-term assured tenancies, only periodic tenancies, which are rolling tenancies with no fixed end date. This will apply to tenants of housing associations, which offer fixed-term tenancies.

The bill, published on Wednesday afternoon, includes a ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions, a new private rented sector (PRS) redress scheme (ombudsman), extra enforcement powers for councils and new grounds for evicting tenants.

Described by the government as a “once-in-a-generation overhaul of housing laws” that will benefit 11 million tenants across England, the long-awaited Renters’ Reform Bill was introduced to parliament this week.

The change comes as new figures published by the Ministry of Justice on court eviction proceedings on Thursday showed a 116% annual rise in no-fault evictions, while 61,000 households have been threatened with homelessness via Section 21 evictions since the ban was announced.

However, there are concerns that landlords will be able to use loopholes to get around the new rule. New grounds for possession include selling the property, moving a family member in, needing it for student accommodation, and social housing providers selling as part of the Rent to Buy scheme.

For all grounds other than anti-social behaviour – for which it says the court cannot make a possession order until 14 days after notice is served – the bill sets out specific notice periods.

Of particular concern is a new ground for possession that would allow a landlord to serve a tenant with an eviction notice if they or a family member want to move in. They can do this six months into a tenancy.

After the tenant has moved out, the landlord must wait three months before letting or advertising to let the property. If not, they could face a £5,000 penalty, issued by the local authority.

Simon Mullings, co-chair of the Housing Law Practitioners’ Association, has raised concerns about how that would work. “It will be very easy for them to circumvent the safeguards. It’s similar to how it works in Scotland – and in Scotland, anecdotally, landlords just get round it very easily,” he says.

“The timescale is also tiny – three months.” Mr Mullings adds that overall, he believes the bill is “disappointing” with a “whole raft of landlord-friendly stuff being brought in under cover of Section 21 being abolished”.

“I can imagine there’d be quite a lot of landlords who would just take a punt on not getting caught, because by and large the odds would be that they wouldn’t be”

Giles Peaker, solicitor and partner at Anthony Gold, who is overall more positive about the reforms, says of the new ground: “The practical difficulty is how on earth are councils going to know? Unless the former tenant notices and informs them, there’s nothing in it for the tenant.

“I would have thought the obvious thing to do – and maybe this will be introduced down the line – would be to make it a rent repayment order offence.”

This would allow tenants to claim a year’s worth of rent because they were illegally evicted and could serve as a more significant deterrent.

“I can imagine there’d be quite a lot of landlords who would just take a punt on not getting caught, because by and large the odds would be that they wouldn’t be,” Mr Peaker says.

Other changes include an increase in the notice period for rent arrears eviction grounds from two weeks to four. And if a tenant’s arrears are only because a Universal Credit payment that they are entitled to has not yet been paid, they cannot be evicted.

But the bill also introduces a heavily criticised new ground for possession for repeated rent arrears. It means that tenants who – over a period of three years – have failed to pay two months’ rent for at least a day on three separate occasions can be evicted.

Mr Peaker says: “It’s completely possible to imagine someone who’s had a series of unfortunate events, for example a standing order didn’t get transferred over when they changed their bank account or they were between jobs for a couple of months so that various spikes of two months arrears arose, paid off instantly. No other areas in the interim and they would still be caught by that.”

Mr Mullings is concerned that social landlords would also use this ground.

On this, Will Jeffwitz, head of policy at the National Housing Federation, says that housing associations have pledged not to evict anyone as a result of financial hardship “where the tenant is engaging with their housing association to get their payments back on track”.

Mr Jeffwitz says an eviction is “always a last resort in social housing and tends to follow rare cases of severe anti-social behaviour or very high rent arrears”.

“We support the decision to end no-fault evictions in all rented homes, including social housing. We are aware that this may cause some operational issues in some cases, but it would be wrong for social tenants to have less statutory protection than private sector tenants,” he adds.