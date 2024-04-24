Renters (Reform) Bill will be a failure in its current form, campaigners warn

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Campaigners have warned that the Renters (Reform) Bill will be a failure in its current form as the legislation returns to parliament for its third reading today (Wednesday 24 April).
The Renters Reform Coalition (RRC) has argued the bill has been “watered down again and again” by the government, with “several rounds of damaging concessions” to backbench MPs that have “fundamentally weakened it”.
Despite lobbying the government on behalf of renters throughout the process, the RRC said “our concerns have not been taken seriously”.
The campaign group claimed that “we have now have a bill that abolishes Section 21 in name only”, following a series of amendments that emerged in a leaked letter from levelling-up minister Jacob Young last month.
While the bill’s primary aim has been to end no-fault evictions, it now offers “no clear timeframe or commitment” as to when this will be done.
One of the new amendments will require the lord chancellor to publish an assessment on the “readiness of the courts” in advance of scrapping the law.
There is “no guarantee” it would ever fully abolish Section 21 evictions, RRC said, and “even then the new tenancy system set to replace it will be little better”.
The group urged ministers to give tenants four months’ notice when they are evicted, rather than two months’ notice as currently proposed.
Renters should also be protected from eviction under the new landlord circumstances grounds for the first two years of a tenancy, rather than the six months proposed, they added.
Darren Baxter, principal policy advisor at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and a member of the RRC, said: “As it stands, the Renters (Reform) Bill prioritises placating landlords and backbenchers over strengthening tenants’ rights.”
He continued: “Ministers must table amendments to the bill that reverse the delay to ending Section 21 or no-fault evictions. The bill must also limit in-tenancy rent increases to the lowest of either inflation or wage growth to prevent landlords from pricing tenants out of their homes.”
Landlords, meanwhile, welcomed the return of the bill to parliament and urged it to be passed in its current form.
Ben Beadle, chief executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said: “This bill delivers a fair deal for tenants and responsible landlords.
“In the interests of certainty for the sector, it is now time to ensure the bill passes through parliament.”
He pointed out that the bill will introduce a Decent Homes Standard for the private rented sector, a new ombudsman and a property portal that landlords will have to join, as well as measures to “protect families and those in receipt of benefits from discrimination”.
The proposed amendments “would ensure a balanced bill that protects tenants and ensures it is viable for responsible landlords to continuing renting properties out,” Mr Beadle argued.
Levelling-up minister Mr Young said: “The Renters (Reform) Bill will deliver our manifesto commitment to abolish Section 21 no-fault evictions and ensure a fairer private rented sector for both tenants and landlords.
“These are the biggest changes to the sector in 30 years – and we will continue to work across the sector to ensure the bill passes into law as soon as possible.”
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