Renters (Reform) Bill will be a failure in its current form, campaigners warn

Campaigners have warned that the Renters (Reform) Bill will be a failure in its current form as the legislation returns to parliament for its third reading today #UKhousing

The campaign group claimed that “we have now have a bill that abolishes Section 21 in name only”, following a series of amendments that emerged in a leaked letter from levelling-up minister Jacob Young last month.

Despite lobbying the government on behalf of renters throughout the process, the RRC said “our concerns have not been taken seriously”.

The Renters Reform Coalition (RRC) has argued the bill has been “watered down again and again” by the government, with “several rounds of damaging concessions” to backbench MPs that have “fundamentally weakened it”.

While the bill’s primary aim has been to end no-fault evictions, it now offers “no clear timeframe or commitment” as to when this will be done.

One of the new amendments will require the lord chancellor to publish an assessment on the “readiness of the courts” in advance of scrapping the law.

There is “no guarantee” it would ever fully abolish Section 21 evictions, RRC said, and “even then the new tenancy system set to replace it will be little better”.

The group urged ministers to give tenants four months’ notice when they are evicted, rather than two months’ notice as currently proposed.

Renters should also be protected from eviction under the new landlord circumstances grounds for the first two years of a tenancy, rather than the six months proposed, they added.

Darren Baxter, principal policy advisor at the Joseph Rowntree Foundation and a member of the RRC, said: “As it stands, the Renters (Reform) Bill prioritises placating landlords and backbenchers over strengthening tenants’ rights.”