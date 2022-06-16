Renters’ Reform White Paper: the key takeaways

The government’s proposals aim to make it easier for those with pets to rent from private landlords (picture: Alamy)

A positive renting experience

There are three areas of the current private renting model that this chapter looks to deal with.

First, the changes aim to end discrimination from landlords over who they can let out their properties to.

The changes put forward in this chapter also aim to make rented properties feel more like homes, as well as creating an environment where tenants can more easily move between properties.

At the heart of tackling this first point will be bringing in new legislation that prohibits landlords from being able to ban people receiving housing benefit from renting their properties.

This practice, also known as ‘No DSS’, has become commonplace across the sector, with the English Private Landlord Survey finding that 44% of landlords were unwilling to let to tenants receiving housing benefit or Universal Credit.

This significantly reduces the number of properties those on benefits can access, particularly when you consider that 26% of private renters receive some form of benefit.

But it is not just those on welfare payments who are discriminated against. Families, those with young children or other vulnerable groups are also sometimes blacklisted by landlords.

As part of the changes, the government aims to make it illegal for any landlord or agent to put blanket bans on renting to families with children, or those in receipt of benefits.

To support this, he government will also work with the insurance market to help dispel myths that renting to these groups makes it harder to receive home insurance. There will also be a drive to increase the availability of information around welfare support for both tenants and landlords to ensure greater understanding of the benefits system and give tenants the opportunity to set up direct debit payments straight to landlords.

To make rented properties more homely, the proposals are making it easier for those with pets to rent from landlords.

Under this new system, landlords will have the powers to require renters to have pet insurance to cover any damage to their properties but will not be able to restrict renters otherwise.

Other changes will make it easier for tenants to make changes to their homes with decorations and wall hangings.

Finally, there are changes that aim to make it easier for renters to move from one property to the other, with changes to the deposit scheme. Currently, there are a number of problems that arise around the paying-back of a deposit when someone moves and this can often restrict people from moving to adequate alternative housing. In some cases, renters take on high interest credit just to cover the deposit for a new property while waiting to receive their previous deposit.

To help tackle this, the government is coming up with a three-pronged approach to create a better solution and stop the barriers to moving home.

One thing the government will look at is new market-led solutions that aim to reduce the overlap between tenancies, keep the impact and risks of these market-led solutions under review until the best solutions are found, and keep the current deposit protection scheme and broader deposit market under review and take further legislative action if needed.