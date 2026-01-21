Renters’ rights group tells GLA members that new regulations will be difficult to enforce

They have also criticised the proposed 10-year wait for the Decent Homes Standard (DHS) to come into force in the private rented sector (PRS).

The comments were made at a Greater London Authority (GLA) Housing Committee meeting yesterday as part of its investigation into how the landmark legislation is being rolled out in the capital.

Back in June, the government announced plans to bring an updated DHS into force across both social housing and the PRS in either 2035 or 2037.

The Renters’ Rights Act confirmed that the DHS will be rolled out to privately rented homes for the first time, but an implementation roadmap for the law published in November did not specify a date for when it would be brought in.

Paul Williams, national organiser at community union ACORN, told the meeting that the delay to the introduction of the DHS was one of the key shortcomings of the act.

He told the meeting: “The Decent Homes Standard, I think that’s scheduled for... 2035, which is ridiculous, what’s the point of that, there’ll be a new government in then.

“Is that ever going to happen? The government’s just kicked that into long grass and let future governments deal with that.”