Nearly 150 workers, who are members of Unite the Union, will strike again on 1 and 2 July, as well as on 15 and 16 July. The first strike action took place on 28 May, with a further two days taking place in June.

Unite announced the industrial action last month after it said the local authority brought in plans that would see them lose nearly a third (30%) of their wages.

The council told workers that it had done a pay benchmarking exercise and would be reducing their wages.

Unite said that the cuts, which would be enacted in stages over four years, will see some workers lose nearly £17,000 from their salary by the fourth year.