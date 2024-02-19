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Maintenance staff at Sanctuary have voted to strike over pay, travel-time disputes, parity with office staff, a four-day week and recognition of their union.
Sanctuary Housing’s London maintenance workers’ ballot for action was supported by 100% of those who voted in a turnout of 60%.
In a statement, Unite the Union, which is representing staff at the social landlord, said “many things have contributed to this result, including the way we are treated on a daily basis”.
“Our patience has run thin. We want an inflation-proof pay increase, we want parity of conditions with office workers, we want our travel time to be part of core hours and, importantly, we also want our union to be recognised,” it said.
In August, the Housing Ombudsman ordered Sanctuary to pay a London resident more than £5,600 in compensation and apologise after it ignored a contractor’s advice and left damp to “fester”.
The repair workers want a pay rise of Retail Price Index (RPI) inflation plus 1%, a £15 per hour minimum rate of pay and a four-day week.
The union said that Sanctuary workers had been forced into balloting for action “as management have continually refused to negotiate with them”.
Unite members at Sanctuary will now start a process of discussion with their colleagues to “ensure maximum support for the strike”, it said.
The lead representative for Sanctuary members said: “Since we started the union two years ago, we have come a long way.
“Over the last year, in particular, we showed that we have got a voice. The result of this ballot shows how angry members are.
“Hundred per cent of members voting for strike action should be a wake-up call for management.”
In December, housing and public building staff across Manchester won an 8% annual pay rise from contractor Equans after 120 members of Unite voted for industrial action earlier in the year.
Over the summer, workers at Freebridge Community Housing voted to take part in industrial action, which is still ongoing.
Sanctuary, which owns and manages around 120,000 homes, declined to comment.
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