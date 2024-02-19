Sanctuary Housing’s London maintenance workers’ ballot for action was supported by 100% of those who voted in a turnout of 60%.

In a statement, Unite the Union, which is representing staff at the social landlord, said “many things have contributed to this result, including the way we are treated on a daily basis”.

“Our patience has run thin. We want an inflation-proof pay increase, we want parity of conditions with office workers, we want our travel time to be part of core hours and, importantly, we also want our union to be recognised,” it said.