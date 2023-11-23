Replacing fire doors: a strategy

The timing was apt. Howard Trotter, business manager at Shelforce – which specialises in supplying windows, doors and fire doors for local authority building projects – had recently developed a fire door in conjunction with Winkhaus, a company that develops and produces system solutions for windows and doors.

When Birmingham City Council embarked on a programme to replace 30,000 entrance doors to flats in its higher-risk buildings, it turned to its manufacturer and supplier of choice, Shelforce, for a fire door solution that complied to the highest standards.

Mr Trotter describes the design and manufacturing process of the new fire door as “forensic in nature”. Because of new regulations, it had to be. Third-party auditing and certification is now a legal requirement for new fire doors in high-rise buildings, to verify that all companies and individuals involved in their creation, installation and maintenance are competent to do so.

“It’s crucial to understand how the legislation has changed around fire doors,” says Mr Trotter. “We are legally responsible for the manufacture of the fire doors. So if the worst happened, heaven forbid, and there was a failure and somebody died within a block of flats with one of our fire doors, I am accountable. I am the responsible person.” In the same way, if there had been a fatality because of a faulty installation, the installer would be legally accountable.

Birmingham was quick to start the replacement programme, notes Mr Trotter: Shelforce began manufacturing doors for the project in 2020-21 and, to date, 10,584 have been installed. “But then [the council] had the benefit of having a fully compliant door that they trusted completely because of [the work] we’d done with Winkhaus,” he says. “The test evidence was there for everyone to see.”

This is a key point, Mr Trotter explains, because, as a manufacturer, Shelforce is legally required to provide test evidence to demonstrate its fire door’s ability to resist fire. The document that collates the latest fire door test evidence is known as the Field of Application – and all fire doors that are installed must have this from the manufacturer. Without it, a building may end up with non-compliant doors being fitted.