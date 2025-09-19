Report claims standardised Section 106 templates could reduce delays for SME house builders

The move is one of nine policy suggestions to help smaller developers, set out in a briefing by affordable house builders Pocket Living and senior sector figures.

In the report, Simon Ricketts, founding partner at Town Legal, explained why the change is needed.

He wrote that developer contribution agreements already tend to reflect each other with “boiler plate” provisions and obligations that are “relatively standard in nature”.

This is despite councils working from different template drafts which are usually not publicly available.

Mr Ricketts has claimed that the weeks of delays that can plague the Section 106 negotiation process would not happen if there was a nationally endorsed template.