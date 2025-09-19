Report claims standardised Section 106 templates could reduce delays for SME house builders

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Standardised nationwide Section 106 templates should be brought in to reduce costly delays and legal burdens on small and medium-sized builders, according to a new report.
The move is one of nine policy suggestions to help smaller developers, set out in a briefing by affordable house builders Pocket Living and senior sector figures.
In the report, Simon Ricketts, founding partner at Town Legal, explained why the change is needed.
He wrote that developer contribution agreements already tend to reflect each other with “boiler plate” provisions and obligations that are “relatively standard in nature”.
This is despite councils working from different template drafts which are usually not publicly available.
Mr Ricketts has claimed that the weeks of delays that can plague the Section 106 negotiation process would not happen if there was a nationally endorsed template.
He added: “The cost of the process and impact of the delays caused are disproportionately high for SME developers, who may not otherwise need to engage specialist planning lawyers or who risk unscheduled hold-ups if an issue gets stuck.”
For Mr Ricketts, the templates should be in a form backed by a cross-section of groups advising different parties in the negotiations.
Planning practice guidance should also recommend that the standard documents are used, unless there is a clear justification not to do so, he added.
The Local Government Association (LGA) has previously backed a standardised template.
The LGA said: “Section 106 agreements by their nature vary for each site, and therefore work well on large or more complicated sites as they allow for phasing and give additional flexibilities to both developers and local authorities.
“Section 106 agreements are also transparent for communities and developers, setting out what money will be spent on infrastructure and when.
“The speed that Section 106 agreements are prepared could be improved by the creation and standardisation of a template that removes most of the drafting requirements and gives certainty to developers. The government should work with local authorities to develop a standard template, which can then be tailored by each council as required.”
In addition, the Pocket Living report claimed the planning process favours larger developers over smaller ones.
It thus put forward nine policy changes aimed at “levelling the playing field”.
These include redefining ‘medium-sized’ sites in London as those which contain 10-150 homes, reforming biodiversity net gain rules, and bringing in automatic approval for brownfield housing schemes on sites under 0.5 hectares.
Sarah Edwards MP, chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for SME House Builders, also supported the findings.
In the report’s introduction she wrote: “Across the country, underused sites and empty shops blight our communities, yet SME house builders have the flexibility to transform these spaces where large developers won’t.
“This new report shows that these builders face disproportionate costs, stifling their contribution. We must support them to revitalise neglected areas and deliver the homes our communities so badly need.”
Paul Rickard, chief executive of Pocket Living, said: “With the volume builders struggling to deliver the homes we need due to a combination of regulatory delays and a softening sales climate for large-phase developments, in part driven by the dearth of support for first-time buyers, there is a golden opportunity for SMEs to step in and take up the slack.
“Our nine-point plan would unlock a wave of sector growth not seen since the 1970s, reversing decades of decline and unlocking the full potential of SME-led delivery.”
The report comes after an inquiry session earlier this year revealed that less than 10% of an estimated 17,400 uncontracted Section 106 homes in England and Wales have gone through Homes England’s clearing service since it was created six months ago.
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