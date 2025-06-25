Report recommends council demolish eight housing blocks

A report has recommended that Brighton & Hove City Council demolish eight housing blocks that do not meet safety standards #UKhousing

The buildings include Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court in Hollingdean; Falcon Court, Heron Court, Kestrel Court, Kingfisher Court and Swallow Court in north Whitehawk; and St James’s House in Kemptown.

The report, which is set to go before the cabinet next month, recommends that the council develop and consult on plans to demolish the eight large panel system (LPS) buildings and replace them with new council homes.

Structural surveys last year found that the buildings no longer meet current safety standards for withstanding a collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.

Brighton & Hove Council said that since then, it has been working with residents to introduce extra measures to “ensure the safety of everyone living there”.

It has also been carrying out a review of the future options for the buildings, one of which is to demolish the blocks and regenerate the sites.

The other options looked at strengthening and refurbishing the buildings.

However, the council said its research found that strengthening works only guarantee the building’s safety for a further 20 years and require “significant investment”.