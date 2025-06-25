Report recommends council demolish eight housing blocks

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A report has recommended that Brighton & Hove City Council demolish eight housing blocks that do not meet safety standards.
The report, which is set to go before the cabinet next month, recommends that the council develop and consult on plans to demolish the eight large panel system (LPS) buildings and replace them with new council homes.
The buildings include Dudeney Lodge and Nettleton Court in Hollingdean; Falcon Court, Heron Court, Kestrel Court, Kingfisher Court and Swallow Court in north Whitehawk; and St James’s House in Kemptown.
Structural surveys last year found that the buildings no longer meet current safety standards for withstanding a collapse in the case of an explosion or large fire.
Brighton & Hove Council said that since then, it has been working with residents to introduce extra measures to “ensure the safety of everyone living there”.
It has also been carrying out a review of the future options for the buildings, one of which is to demolish the blocks and regenerate the sites.
The other options looked at strengthening and refurbishing the buildings.
However, the council said its research found that strengthening works only guarantee the building’s safety for a further 20 years and require “significant investment”.
Alongside resident days, where people can speak to housing teams about the recommendations in the report, the council is setting up resident advisory panels for each area to help it plan future engagement on the designs of the new homes.
Gill Williams, cabinet member for housing at Brighton & Hove Council, said: “Since October last year, I have been working with officers and meeting with householders to explore the options about the future of these blocks.
“We recognise that these buildings have happy memories, in some cases for three generations of families.
“We honour that history. And it’s precisely because we care so deeply about the safety, quality and future of the homes that our tenants live in that we must now look ahead with clarity and courage.”
She said the council believes “tenants deserve better than a short-term fix”.
“This is about building homes that will last the next 60 years – not just the next 20,” Ms Williams added.
“By creating more family-sized homes in the city, it should reduce the wait for a three-bedroom home down from the average of eight years.”
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