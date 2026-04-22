Reporting of emergency hazards rises sharply as Awaab’s Law takes effect

The latest performance data from Housemark, covering February 2026, shows a considerable rise in the number of emergency hazards being reported, with a median of 35.8 such reports per 1,000 homes, compared to a median average of just 6.3 in January.

The mean average of emergency hazards per 1,000 homes for the 140 landlords tracked by Housemark was 48.9, up only slightly from January’s figure of 47.3.

According to Housemark, such an increase in the median figure coupled with only a slight rise in the mean suggests that there is still significant variation when it comes to reporting hazards between different organisations.