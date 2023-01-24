Requiring beauty in planning would be a mistake

The government is consulting on updates to the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF). Among the changes is a generous sprinkling of references to beauty. The word “beauty” or “beautiful” already appeared 15 times in the current NPPF. Ten simply related to the natural environment, and the five built environment inclusions tied into the publication of the National Model Design Code (aka the NMDC, which I was lucky enough to help produce), and sat within more pragmatic design language.

The proposed changes add six additional references to beauty, more than doubling the total relating to buildings and places. The additions require development to not just be “well-designed” but “beautiful” (eg Chapter 12 would be titled “Achieving well-designed and beautiful places”). There’s also a strategic requirement at Paragraph 20 for strategic policies to “ensure outcomes support beauty and placemaking”.

Why? The government says previous changes have had positive effects on new development, and the proposals will take things further (“if some is good, more is better”). But the previous changes were focused on design, robustly supported and explained by the NMDC. There’s little to justify the new swing towards beauty specifically.