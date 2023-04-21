Requiring relevant qualifications is an opportunity to invest in our people

Implemented properly, requiring all senior housing managers to achieve relevant qualifications could boost the profile of the sector and the status of housing management, says Carol Matthews @RiversideUK #UKhousing

Having these qualifications has proved invaluable to me and even now, as a chief executive, I continue to draw on these skills and knowledge on a daily basis.

Personally, I was pleased with the announcement. It sent me on a little trip down memory lane to when I started my housing qualifications at Shirecliffe College in Sheffield in 1984. Through the years, I’ve taken courses in building studies, law, social policy, history of housing and housing finance. At the time, I rolled my eyes at having to learn the ins and outs of a three-way valve from a pipe-smoking tutor with leather patches on his tweed jacket. But a few years later I was able to flummox a heating engineer (with ill-disguised glee) when he tried to patronise me while explaining why the district heating system had malfunctioned.

The (rather last minute) amendment to the Social Housing (Regulation) Bill requiring all senior housing managers and executives to achieve relevant qualifications has caused quite the buzz in the sector and led to some interesting and thoughtful discussions among colleagues.

I may be stating the obvious, but we must recognise that our staff in customer-facing roles, or those making decisions on behalf of customers, can only be properly equipped for their roles if they can demonstrate they have the correct skills and knowledge base. Housing management is complicated, and our customers often face huge disadvantages. Done well, it requires a combination of sound technical skills, wise judgement and fantastic interpersonal skills. The introduction of mandatory professional qualifications for senior managers can only underpin this, enabling us to provide better, more consistent services.

However, this won’t work if it is just about getting a single qualification at one point in time. The key is to keep learning; these skills and knowledge base need refreshing all the time.

Despite the great work of the Chartered Institute of Housing and its enduring offer of qualifications, membership and continuous professional development, the sector has generally moved away from professional qualifications.

A number of things have contributed to this. University and higher education fees have increased, and the number of housing-related courses on offer have reduced dramatically, especially those offering a day-release option.

At the same time, housing management has come to be regarded as a broad church, with a greater emphasis placed on customer service and generic management skills.

While I know that most providers have continued to invest in learning and development, perhaps we need to face up to the fact that we have undervalued technical housing management skills and knowledge. And without a commitment to a standard set of qualifications, there might be certain skills that we have lost.