Research estimates LHA uplift is nearly one-third below average growth in private rents

The government announced in November last year that it will restore LHA rates to the 30th percentile. This will come into effect from April.

Manchester will see the second-greatest increase of 32% (£221), however this falls below the 36% growth in rents in the same period.

This is generally in line with the increase in private rents since April 2020, with growth of 33% to November 2023, according to Zoopla.

The analysis by Savills has found that as a proportion of existing rents, the greatest average LHA increase will be in Bristol at 34%, equating to £293 more per month.

The LHA is used to work out how much people on benefits can claim for help with rent if they are renting in the private sector.

LHA rates were restored to the cheapest 30th percentile in response to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but they have been frozen since then and have not kept pace with inflation.

They often do not cover rents in the private rented sector, meaning families are often sent out of area or remain stuck in poor-quality temporary accommodation.

Homelessness charities, housing associations and councils have been calling for the rates to be increased for years.

Meanwhile, Savills notes that many areas will see much lower increases to LHA despite significant rental growth that reflects continued constraints on the availability of private rental housing in many areas.

In Ceredigion, Darlington, and Dumfries and Galloway, rates will increase by just 7%, equating to less than £30 more per month. Yet these areas have had rental growth of 20%, 16% and 12% respectively since the rates were last increased.

Steve Partridge, a director at Savills Affordable Housing Consultancy, said: “While the increase in LHA rates is welcome and widens the choice of private rental homes available to people on the lowest incomes, significant challenges remain.

“Our analysis suggests private rents continue to rise faster than LHA rates, on average, and in almost all parts of the country. As a result, those reliant on housing benefit will continue to struggle in the highly competitive private rented sector.

“Private rents will remain out of reach for most and particularly for homeless households that local authorities are trying to move out of temporary accommodation.

“A policy emphasis on supply that provides substantially more much-needed affordable housing across all tenures is required to alleviate pressure and continue to improve access to private rented homes.”