Consultancy JLL’s Affordable Housing 2023 report found that investors owned 26,400 affordable homes at the end of 2022, of which 85% were owned by just four providers.

However, increases in private capital commitments through for-profit registered providers will see this market grow 120%, reaching 58,100 homes within three years, according to investor projections and current delivery rates.

This is almost double the projected rate (65%) of growth in residential developments containing more than one home. Broader investor stock is set to increase by 104% to 258,100 homes.

A total of £35bn of investment in private build-to-rent acquisitions was tracked as part of the report, against just £4bn in affordable housing. This has seen affordable housing account for just 10% of private investment in rental housing, however this share is expected to rise.