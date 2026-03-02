Research finds one-third of social landlords’ lets to homeless people in Scotland are not included in national figures
News02.03.26by Ellie Brown
A study has found that around a third of Scottish social landlords’ lets to households experiencing homelessness are not included in national-level data.
Richard Meade, chief executive of the SFHA: “If we want to ensure everyone has access to a safe, warm and affordable home and all the benefits that brings, then we must protect all routes those experiencing homelessness may use to secure accommodation” (picture: SFHA)
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