Research required for post-Lakanal fire safety review branded ‘far from a priority’ by official

James Wharton, a former junior minister who was responsible for building regulations between May 2015 and July 2016, was grilled today about the lengthy delay in starting a review of building regulations which the coroner investigating six deaths in the Lakanal House fire had recommended in March 2013.

The inquiry has previously heard that in order for this work to start, officials needed ministerial sign-off clearing the publication of several ‘research reports’ which would underpin the planned changes.

These were delivered to the department in February 2015, but despite repeated chasing they were not published until February 2019 – 20 months after the Grenfell Tower fire.

Today, the inquiry saw an email sent by official Andrew Newton to the department’s team of ministerial special advisors on 3 March 2016, which said: “While I know that they are very much non-urgent and far from being a priority, it would be good if we could start getting them published because there is likely to be [parliamentary questions] about un-published research before too long which will be much easier for the Department to answer if we’ve at least started the process of getting the position up-to-date with all this historical research.”