Research required for post-Lakanal fire safety review branded ‘far from a priority’ by official

Crucial research required to begin a review of fire safety rules was not signed off by the responsible ministers after it was branded “non-urgent and far from being a priority” in an email to private advisors.
James Wharton, a former junior minister who was responsible for building regulations between May 2015 and July 2016, was grilled today about the lengthy delay in starting a review of building regulations which the coroner investigating six deaths in the Lakanal House fire had recommended in March 2013.
The inquiry has previously heard that in order for this work to start, officials needed ministerial sign-off clearing the publication of several ‘research reports’ which would underpin the planned changes.
These were delivered to the department in February 2015, but despite repeated chasing they were not published until February 2019 – 20 months after the Grenfell Tower fire.
Today, the inquiry saw an email sent by official Andrew Newton to the department’s team of ministerial special advisors on 3 March 2016, which said: “While I know that they are very much non-urgent and far from being a priority, it would be good if we could start getting them published because there is likely to be [parliamentary questions] about un-published research before too long which will be much easier for the Department to answer if we’ve at least started the process of getting the position up-to-date with all this historical research.”
The inquiry saw today that Mr Newton and others had sent a number of emails to ministers’ advisors and private offices in an attempt to gain sign-off for the research.
Mr Wharton said he does not think he was ever made aware of the issue as he would have signed it off.
He denied the assertion by counsel to the inquiry Richard Millett QC that the failure to notify him was a “serious administrative error”, arguing that his office was “professional” and had to assess competing priorities.
The inquiry previously heard evidence from officials working in the building regulations department that the difficulty they faced in getting anything done was making them so stressed that they felt ill.
Mr Wharton said he was not aware of this.
In his witness statement to the inquiry, he had said: “Everything happens slowly in the civil service and the likelihood is that nothing I could have done would have speeded the review up.”
The inquiry was also today shown a series of letters sent to Mr Wharton by the late David Amess MP, who was chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on Fire Safety and Rescue at the time.
Inside Housing revealed in 2019 that successive ministers failed to act on warnings being raised by the APPG over a series of five years about problems with the building regulations and the use of combustible materials on new builds.
In letters to Mr Wharton, Mr Amess warned that Approved Document B was “badly in need of revision” and said the issue had “significant life safety implications”.
He expressed his frustration at the “dismissive responses” from previous ministers and the government’s failure to date to carry out the review of Approved Document B.
In response, Mr Wharton said he intended to review the building regulations, but that this review would be “to simplify the building regulations wherever possible to reduce the burden of red tape on industry while ensuring public safety”.
Mr Amess replied to say that his letter had been met with “unanimous dejection” by the APPG, which felt Mr Wharton had ignored the warnings that the current building regulations were compromising life safety.
Mr Wharton said today that he was “frustrated” by the tone of the APPG’s letter, as he felt he had demonstrated that he was taking their concerns into consideration.
However, he accepted that his responses to Mr Amess were “below the standard of engagement that should be expected”, adding that his letters could have been more “fulsome”.
When asked at the end of the day what he wishes he could have done differently in his role as minister, Mr Wharton said he wished he had “broader engagement with interested parties”, citing the APPG.
He lost his parliamentary seat in the 2017 general election, but was made a life peer in September 2020 – more than three years after the Grenfell Tower fire. He is now known as Lord Wharton of Yarm.
The inquiry continues on Monday.
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