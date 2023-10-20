Research shows dividend growth at largest house builders has vastly outstripped new housing supply

Dividend payouts were 260% higher last year than in 2005, totalling £1.8bn, according to analysis by Sheffield Hallam University (SHU).

Meanwhile, the number of new homes built annually was just 23% more between the same years, standing at 82,288 in 2022.

Dr Tom Archer, research fellow at SHU who co-authored the report, said: “Money is being lost from the housing system as shareholders extract huge returns, with little sign of this flowing back in to support new development.

“This raises serious questions about why reinvestment has not been prioritised to help increase the supply of affordable homes.”