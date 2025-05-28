Research suggests three-quarters of housing association homes meet EPC C or better

More than three-quarters of housing association homes have an Energy Performance Certificate rating of Band C or better, researchers have found #UKhousing

All social homes must achieve EPC C or higher by 2030 , according to the government’s Warm Homes Plan.

Some of the 91 housing associations surveyed also reported that more than 80% of their homes were at EPC C and above, including Bromford (89%), Orbit (85%), Aster (84%) and A2Dominion (81%).

The latest annual Sustainability Reporting Standard for Social Housing (SRS) report found that, across 1.9 million social homes, more than 75.6% achieved EPC C or better, 16.2% achieved EPC B and fewer than 1% achieved EPC A.

The voluntary SRS was launched in 2020 and is overseen by Sustainability for Housing (SfH). It has been adopted by 130 housing providers and funders, including Legal & General, M&G, Schroders, Lloyds and NatWest.

Around 100,000 homes in the UK were improved to meet EPC C or better in 2023-24, according to data company Housemark, which published the report in partnership with SfH. This means it would take another 13-14 years to move all social homes to EPC C or better.

Based on 50 housing providers that have reported for three consecutive years, the report found that the energy efficiency of social homes is improving, with the proportion of homes rated EPC C or higher rising from 69.3% in 2022 to 74.7% in 2024, a 5.5% increase over three years, totalling 1.6 million homes.

There were 9.4% EPC A new-build portfolios in 2024 – up from 6.8% in 2023 and 3.7% in 2022. The overall proportion of new homes achieving EPC A has risen year on year, from 2.1% in 2022 to 9.5% in 2024.

Of the 35,800 homes delivered in 2022-24 by the reporting housing providers, low-cost homeownership and affordable rent achieved the greatest allocation (29%), followed by social rent (24%).

For the 50 repeat reporters, the proportion of new homes delivered as social rent has also increased, rising from 17% in 2022 to 28% in 2024. Social rent in new-build portfolios has risen from 19% to 27% over the same period.