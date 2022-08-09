Researchers launch new heat pump technology claimed to address issues that have hindered widespread adoption

The team from the University of Glasgow have created a new “flexible” heat pump that features an integrated heat-storage system, which the researchers say can significantly reduce power consumption.

The team is currently seeking partners to accelerate its development.

Researchers described the performance advantages of the revised heat pump as being similar to those of condensing gas boilers compared with traditional models.

Existing heat pumps, especially air-source models, can suffer from reduced efficiency in colder weather. Coupled with high installation costs and the poor insulation of most UK homes, this has inhibited their adoption.

Gas boilers are still fitted in almost 90% of homes in the UK, and many social landlords are pursuing a ‘fabric-first’ approach that prioritises improving buildings’ thermal performance.

Earlier this year, Inside Housing reported that advances in heat pump technology had the potential to rapidly shift housing associations’ calculations, but that some crucial new systems were so far unavailable in the UK.